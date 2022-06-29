Primary Runoff Results

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s that season …. It’s Fireworks Season and it is the busiest season of the year for the industries. In fact, in fact at Red Rocket Fireworks off of Carowinds boulevard says every year even they get excited to see what’s new because as technology improves so do the fireworks.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A York County OB -GYN who is pro-choice speaking out about the importance of making sure reliable contraception is available to everyone, especially after the overturning of Roe versus Wade, – which now gives the states the right to choose their own abortion laws.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Affordable housing continues to be a challenge for families in our community. Imagine being a family of 7 and needing a home with enough space for growing children. That’s been the reality for one Rock Hill mom and on this Wednesday her dreams...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The next time you visit Miracle Park in Rock Hill check out the new StoryWalk attraction. Guests at the park will be able to read a story as they make their way around Miracle Park. As part of his Eagle Scout project, Will...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Blooming Einstein’s in Fort Mill took a trip to Discovery Place in Charlotte and dozens of students, young and old, enjoyed their time learning and exploring. You can see in this picture some of the kindergartens and first graders that were on...
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County School District announced on Thursday it will be offering free meals to all students for the 2022-2023 school year. Leaders say this will not require applications because its available to all students through the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision Program.
Let Brie’s Boards, LLC in Fort Mill create the perfect charcuterie board for your Independence Day parties!. In the video above, owner BreAnna Tuggle shows CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil how to make a 4th of July charcuterie board with tons of flavor and red, white, & blue!
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carolina Show Ski Team are bragging on superstar female Barefooter, Claire, who won gold medals in three categories at the Southern Regional Barefoot Tournament in Winter Haven, Florida!. The categories were Trick, Slalom, and Overall Ladies Division!. Don’t miss out on being Picture...
