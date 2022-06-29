ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

Primary Runoff Results

cn2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK COUNTY S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The unofficial primary runoff results are in. Short story,...

www.cn2.com

cn2.com

It’s Fireworks Season! Be in the Know!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s that season …. It’s Fireworks Season and it is the busiest season of the year for the industries. In fact, in fact at Red Rocket Fireworks off of Carowinds boulevard says every year even they get excited to see what’s new because as technology improves so do the fireworks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Local OB-GYN Speaks About Recent Overturning of Roe v. Wade

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A York County OB -GYN who is pro-choice speaking out about the importance of making sure reliable contraception is available to everyone, especially after the overturning of Roe versus Wade, – which now gives the states the right to choose their own abortion laws.
YORK COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

New Beginnings for Family of Seven in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Affordable housing continues to be a challenge for families in our community. Imagine being a family of 7 and needing a home with enough space for growing children. That’s been the reality for one Rock Hill mom and on this Wednesday her dreams...
ROCK HILL, SC
York County, SC
Government
County
York County, SC
cn2.com

New Attraction, “StoryWalk” at Miracle Park

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The next time you visit Miracle Park in Rock Hill check out the new StoryWalk attraction. Guests at the park will be able to read a story as they make their way around Miracle Park. As part of his Eagle Scout project, Will...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Digital Dashboard – Einstein’s Making Discoveries

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Blooming Einstein’s in Fort Mill took a trip to Discovery Place in Charlotte and dozens of students, young and old, enjoyed their time learning and exploring. You can see in this picture some of the kindergartens and first graders that were on...
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Picture of the Day – Barefooter Claire Taking the Win!

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carolina Show Ski Team are bragging on superstar female Barefooter, Claire, who won gold medals in three categories at the Southern Regional Barefoot Tournament in Winter Haven, Florida!. The categories were Trick, Slalom, and Overall Ladies Division!. Don’t miss out on being Picture...
WINTER HAVEN, FL

