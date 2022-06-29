ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros’ Bregman Gives Advice on Third Base to Young Fan

By Madison Williams
 3 days ago

The third baseman gave a detailed response to the young fan he met on Tuesday.

A young Astros fan met third baseman Alex Bregman on Tuesday, and asked him what advice he would give as a third baseman. The veteran player gave a lengthy, detailed response about all his best tips.

“You gotta be on your toes over there, right, because the ball’s getting hit to you quick,” Bregman started. “So, you gotta get a good ready position. That means you gotta be on the balls of your feet when the pitch is going through the hitting zone.

“Other than that, make sure that when you catch the ball first and then throw it,” Bregman continued. “I know it sounds simple, but that’s the most important thing. Catch it, and then worry about hitting the guy in the chest. Alright? Good luck, dude.”

The young fan was so excited afterwards that he twirled around with a giant smile on his face. Needless to say, the young fan will most likely be using this advice in his own baseball career.

The two-time All-Star is currently averaging .234/.358/.406 this season through 70 games. Bregman has 57 hits and 38 runs, along with nine home runs and 35 RBI.

