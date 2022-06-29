ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Mo'Bay Beignet Co. to open first downtown Tuscaloosa location

By Ken Roberts, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGfig_0gP7YOKq00

A new restaurant that specializes in made-from-scratch beignets will hold a grand opening in downtown Tuscaloosa.

Mo-Bay Beignet Co. will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday for the grand opening at 401 23rd Ave. in Temerson Square.

The restaurant, which originated in Mobile, features beignets made fresh daily in the kitchen using Mo'Bay's original mix.

Mo'Bay's signature syrups are buttercream and cinnamon, both of which are made in-house every day. The restaurant also sells blended coffees, such as pecan praline cold brew and Cafe au Lait.

The first Mo'Bay Beignet Co. was opened in 2020 in downtown Mobile by the restaurant's founder, Jaclyn Robinson.

Robinson began by selling the beignet mixes and syrups, based on her grandmother's recipes, at local markets before opening her first restaurant at 451 Dauphin St. in Mobile.

WELL DONE: How Archibald's BBQ built a 60-year legacy of sizzling success

Mobile Beignet Co. will have soon have a total of seven cafes and two food trucks, a mix of corporately-owned and franchised locations, according to its website.

Other locations are in Auburn, The Wharf at Orange Beach, West Mobile and Hattiesburg, Mississippi. A Saraland restaurant set to open this fall.

Reach Ken Roberts at ken.roberts@tuscaloosanews.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

10 underrated restaurants in Tuscaloosa

How would you define “underrated?” Does it imply that something is automatically lesser-than what people widely consider “the best?”. You know the food in your town. You’ve probably sampled every restaurant people consider good or great, went up and down the menus and found your favorite dishes to know why those places reign supreme according to the majority.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama fried chicken named among the South’s best

When you’re on a mission to find the best fried chicken in America, you better make at least one stop in Alabama. Billed as “the source for people who care about dining and drinking in the nation’s most important food cities, Eater (published by Vox) sent “American experts in fried chicken” to find the best of the best, reassuring everyone “You can find good fried chicken anywhere in America.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
gooddaylivingal.com

Michael’s Restaurant at The Boxcar opens July 1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (GOOD DAY LIVING) - The Boxcar Cafe at Railroad Park will re-open under new management on Friday, July 1. Michael’s Restaurant, located across the street from the park at 1525 1st Avenue South, will assume operation of the café located on the Regions Bank 17th Street Plaza at Railroad Park.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Mobile, AL
Food & Drinks
Local
Alabama Restaurants
Mobile, AL
Restaurants
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
City
Auburn, AL
State
Mississippi State
City
Orange Beach, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Food & Drinks
City
Saraland, AL
Mobile, AL
Lifestyle
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Mobile, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Lifestyle
Tuscaloosa, AL
Restaurants
AL.com

Three new tenants coming to Birmingham’s The Summit later this year

Three new retail outlets will be joining the lineup at Birmingham’s The Summit later this year. Owner Bayer Properties today announced women’s fashion franchise Evereve will open its first Alabama location, while denim apparel retailer Buckle and jewelry store Pandora will have their second Birmingham locations at the lifestyle center.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

After third No. 1 hit, Pastor Mike Jr. plans for busy July with upcoming Stellar Awards, World Games

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. The Rev. Mike McClure Jr., singing pastor of Rock City Church in Birmingham, recently charted his third consecutive No. 1 song on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart with “Amazing,” an inspirational cover version of the Gnarles Barkley song, “Crazy.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Truck#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Mo Bay Beignet Co#Mobile Beignet Co
AL.com

World Games street closings begin Saturday

Birmingham is a week away from the start of the World Games, July 7-17, and city crews will begin setting up barricades and blocking off streets adjacent to venues beginning Saturday. “We’re going to start shutting everything down,” said Kelvin Blevins, deputy director of the city’s Department of Transportation....
The West Alabama Watchman

Main Street kicks off; now the real work begins

All the long hours and hard work fulfilled their purpose Tuesday when Main Street Demopolis officially kicked off its long-range program to revitalize the historic downtown area of the city. The large crowd gathered in the Marengo County History and Archives Museum to hear the broad outline of what being...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
Bham Now

Salem’s Diner named the best diner in Alabama by Food & Wine

Food & Wine Magazine recently named Salem’s Diner the best diner in the state. Keep reading for more about the award winning breakfast and lunch spot (and a few menu recommendations from our team). A Homewood staple. It’s no secret that Homewood is full of yummy spots to grab...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Thunder on the Mountain 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the Birmingham area’s biggest fireworks shows is back for 2022. Thunder on the Mountain will return Monday, July 4, 2022, live at 9 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 News. Mike Dubberly and Janice Rogers will host the show. The sky show will once again...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigating shooting in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Birmingham police say the victim suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No. Birmingham police today are investigating a shooting in Ensley. See video of the scene above. Officers responded to the 1800 block of 19th Street Ensley shortly after 11 a.m. and arrived to find one...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

1 person dead in Birmingham car fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a overturned vehicle that resulted in the death one person Thursday morning. It happened in the 2000 block of Jefferson Ave SW. According to officials on the scene a van went off the road, flipped and crashed...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa church holding food giveaway

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Just in time for the Fourth of July! A Tuscaloosa County church is busy getting ready for its third annual food giveaway on June 30. It’s all part of the St. Paul Baptist’s Outreach Ministry. On June 29, volunteers spent their time getting ready...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
280living.com

New dining complex to open in Chelsea

Three new restaurants will soon be coming to the Chelsea area. A redevelopment is underway at the former TreeTop Family Adventure location off Dunnavant Valley Road to bring the eateries, all owned by the Pihakis Restaurant Group, to the U.S. 280 corridor. Melody Whitten, director of development for 58 INC.,...
CHELSEA, AL
280living.com

Three new retailers to open at The Summit

Bayer Properties announced on June 29 that three new retail tenants will open at the shopping center later this year. Evereve will open its first location in the city, while Buckle and Pandora will open their second Birmingham locations in late 2022. “The Summit is known as Birmingham’s premiere shopping...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy