This Lightweight Cream Combats Dullness So Well, Shoppers Say Their Loved Ones Keep Stealing It

By Maya Gandara
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

We’ve all been there—your skin goes through lackluster phases that have it looking less than radiant. Whether that’s a direct result of stress, lack of sleep or a lull in your dedicated regimen, reaching for a glow-boosting cream is one shortcut to reversing the effects of it all. And the Three Ships Radiance Day Cream in particular works so well, fans say their loved ones are stealing it out from under them. “She loved it so much that she stole it, and I had to order more for myself,” one reviewer said of their daughter.

This thievery is no doubt due to radiance-boosting cream’s ability to quench thirsty, dry skin at lightning speed. The lightweight formula leans on grape stem cells and squalane derived from sugar cane to boost your skin’s natural moisture barrier (a.k.a. its ability to retain hydration on a regular basis), leaving it more radiant with every use.



Three Ships Radiance Cream $35


“It’s summer now, so the amount of moisture from this product is perfect,” said one shopper. “I like that this product doesn’t leave any residue or greasy feel on my skin. It easily absorbs and leaves my skin looking and feeling fresh and moisturized.”

This shoppers’ newfound glow is all due to the cream’s trio of key additives . Grape extract brings a strong surge of antioxidants that protect against the harmful effects of free radicals, while squalane helps keep pollutants at bay. Lastly, bark extract, which is made up of four different types of upcycled tree bark that are each high in elasticity-boosting compounds, per the brand, strengthens the skin’s hydration levels for a plumper, more resilient complexion.

The cream was shown through brand-run customer testing to “ relieve thirsty skin that feels tight, leaving it feeling nourished and radiant.” The 28-person survey results were highly positive: 100 percent of participants said they would recommend it to a friend, and that the moisturizer easily absorbed into their skin and left it feeling hydrated after use.

Reviewers of all ages and skin types raved about it, too. Not only did it leave them breakout-free, but some people even reported that their skin appeared less wrinkled. “I have found a miraculous answer to my extremely dry and sensitive skin,” said one. “My face drank this in and felt hydrated all day.”

“My skin feels so much more refreshed since going to all Three Ships products,” raved yet another. “I wish I had done before and after pics but I’ve never had other products make any difference so I thought this would be the same. So wrong.”

And, to confirm exactly what you’ll be putting on your skin, the brand has included a map of where all the cream’s ingredients are sourced from on its product page . Talk about transparency.

Add the Three Ships Beauty Radiance Cream into your day and night routine ASAP — though be warned, we can’t promise your friends and family won’t steal it.

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

