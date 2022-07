The famed Hollister Fourth of July motorcycle rally may not be happening this year, but it might return for 2023 if the voters say so in this November’s election. The Hollister City Council narrowly voted earlier this month to place an advisory measure on the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters if the popular event should return for the annual Independence Day holiday. And they might get to decide how long the festivities should last, as the measure consists of two questions with “Yes” or “No” options.

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO