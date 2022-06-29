East Idaho man sentenced to prison for rape of a child

An Idaho Falls man who sexually abused a 13-year-old girl with her mother’s knowledge was sentenced to prison Monday.

District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered Bill Davenport, 30, to serve a minimum of four years in prison and up to 21 years.

Davenport was arrested in February 2021 after Child Protective Services representatives were told of the relationship.

The victim’s mother told police she did not know of the relationship between Davenport and her daughter. Several neighbors and witnesses, however, told police the mother knew of, and even encouraged, the relationship.

Defense Attorney Kelly Mallard revealed in court that at one point he was told the mother would also face criminal charges, but no case was ever filed.

Mallard told the court the mother was “pimping out” her daughter in exchange for some of Davenport’s Social Security benefits.

Mallard said his client was developmentally disabled, with the maturity of a teenager. He said Davenport had a sad life, being abused until he was 4 years old when he was abandoned by his mother and left with a grandfather.

The psychosexual evaluation in Davenport’s case reportedly said he was not a general threat to children, according to Mallard. He argued for a shorter prison term, saying Davenport could be in the community as long as there were barriers to contact with minors.

“I don’t think he’s a threat to society,” Mallard said.

Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Tyler Dodge also cited the psychosexual evaluation, noting that the psychologist concluded Davenport’s sexual abuse of the victim was opportunistic, not predatory.

Dodge added, however, that the seriousness of the crime warranted prison, with a lengthy indeterminate period to be sure he completed sex offender programs.

“This is a 30-year-old man engaging in conduct with a 13-year-old girl,” Dodge said.

Davenport gave a brief statement apologizing for his actions.

“I do feel bad for what I’ve done,” Davenport said.

Pickett’s sentence was slightly longer than the four-to-20 years requested by Dodge. The judge acknowledged Davenport’s disabilities, but said it was clear from the investigation that he knew his actions were wrong enough to lie during the investigation about what he had done.

Davenport was ordered to pay $2,045.50 in fines and fees. He will have to register as a sex offender upon release.