ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Clarksville kitties get new homes in celebration of adopt a cat month

By Tony Centonze
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T0BaD_0gP7VLDw00

Puurrrfect Paws and three other local cat rescues teamed up to host Clarksville's 3rd Annual Kitten Shower in honor of national adopt a cat month this June.

The event, held over the weekend, offered more than 100 cats and kittens for adoption at Old Glory Distilling Company.

“The animal rescue community continues to play catch up from the last two years of COVID-19 shutdowns that affected shelters and spay-neuter clinics,” said Tiffany Weaver, a local rescuer. “There has been an explosion of births this kitten season. Puurrrfect Paws Rescue has brought at least 75 kittens and cats, that are all totally vetted, spayed or neutered, and ready for adoption.”

In addition to spay and neuter services, the vetting process also ensures that each kitten is up to date on all age-appropriate vaccines, and makes sure they have been de-wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, and given flea preventative medication.

'We need a new facility': Montgomery County animal shelter at capacity with animals

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue and Ron and Wendy's Kitty Cat Adventures brought cats and kittens in need of permanent homes to the event, and several vendors were set up on-site, offering a variety of cat and cat-owner-related items. A collection area was set up to handle donations people could make to the various organizations.

Loralee Childers, president of Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, said her team brought 15 cats Sunday.

“We've already had an adoption, so we're starting strong,” Childers said. “We are, unfortunately, having to turn down about five requests a day to take in cats. We're a smaller rescue and almost always at capacity.

“Clarksville has an abundance of kittens right now because we don't have enough low-cost spay/neuter clinics to help solve that problem. Our rescue does what we can to make a difference and be a good-working partner with the other rescues in town.”

Finders Keepers adoption fees are $125, which includes spay/neuter, vaccines, and about a month's worth of supplies. Some of the senior cats have lower adoption fees.

“We are always operating at a loss, and, therefore, rely on donations from the community and our awesome social media supporters,” Childers said.

Judy McGrew, co-owner of Puurrrfect Paws Rescue, was busy coordinating a lot of Sunday's activity. The room filled up quickly with families looking for a new fur baby. The first kitten was adopted within just minutes of the doors being opened.

“Last year, we adopted out almost 1,000 cats and kittens at our facility,” McGrew said. “The year before, almost 1,200. We're already close to 450 this year. This is kitten season, so we try to do this event once a year."

She noted that the event usually does well.

"We should have more than 100 people stop by today that are interested in adopting, and more than 100 cats and kittens available, thanks to our fellow rescues that are here with us," McGrew said. "There were only a handful of kittens left over at last year's event. We hope to do even better this time.”

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Clarksville kitties get new homes in celebration of adopt a cat month

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rewind943.com

No more cats: Animal shelter, at capacity and short-staffed, halts cat drop-offs in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With the Montgomery County Animal Care and Control shelter at maximum capacity and short-staffed, the shelter is temporarily ceasing all intakes of healthy owner-surrender cats/kittens, and healthy free-roaming/stray cats/kittens. The hold was implemented Thursday night and will remain in place until the animal population...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Hoptown Chronicle

Max’s Hope receives big fund boost from young benefactor

A 7-year-old Hopkinsville boy helped Max’s Hope Pet Rescue raise more than $22,000 after he and his grandmother organized a yard sale to benefit the nonprofit organization. Clayton Thieke and his grandmother, Suzzie Thieke, went to the Hopkinsville rescue shelter on Tuesday to make their donation of $11,113.63. Their contribution was then matched by Hopkinsville veterinarian Dr. Michael Johnson, pushing the total to $22,227.26.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WTGS

Nashville couple celebrates 81st wedding anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After serving in World War II and serving her community as a crossing guard, this Bellevue couple is celebrating eight decades of marriage. On Thursday, Dorothy and James Singleton's 81st wedding anniversary took place. They have lived their entire lives in the Nashville area. After...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Former WSM-TV weatherman and chalk tosser dies at 85

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former WSM-TV weatherman George Goldtrap passed away at age 85 on Thursday. Goldtrap was born in North Nashville in 1937. He attended David Lipscomb College, where he met Peggy Garrett, to who he was then married for 64 years, according to his son Jason Goldtrap on Facebook.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Lifestyle
County
Montgomery County, TN
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Clarksville, TN
Pets & Animals
williamsonherald.com

New Middle Tennessee resident opens Guthrie Facial Plastic Surgery

Guthrie Facial Plastic Surgery held a grand-opening event Wednesday to celebrate its new office space inside the TriStar Health Park Brentwood building off Old Hickory Boulevard. Dr. Ashley Guthrie is the sole surgeon for the practice. She specializes in both surgical and nonsurgical procedures of the face and neck. Surgical...
BRENTWOOD, TN
1029thebuzz.com

There’s one BIG shark in Nashville….

For another day. Its actually in Smynra too. For the 34th annual Shark Week on Discovery Channel , Discovery Channel is launching two Shark blimps. The one launched from Smyrna will make its way to Atlanta before heading to the East Coast. Full story here.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Jennie Stuart Health now home to Caring Cradle to help grieving parents

Jennie Stuart Health has a new service that will help provide comfort to families who have experienced a stillbirth, in honor of Bella River Disney of Clarksville. According to a news release, the Caring Cradle was made possible thanks to a generous gift by Kelsey and Nick Disney to the Jennie Stuart Health Foundation, benefiting the obstetrics floor of Jennie Stuart Medical Center.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Cheatham County. Cheatham County Cruise-In Friday, July 1, 2022 322 Frey Street, Ashland City, TN, 37015 This event gives everyone a chance to get together and enjoy a nice cruise in the county. It is free of charge to attend. Town […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Cat#Kitty Cat#National Cat Day#Cat Rescue Adoption#Puurrrfect Paws Rescue#Fiv Felv
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

It has likely been a challenge to keep the kids busy this summer. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

Fort Campbell Celebrates 80th Birthday

Clarksville, Tenn.–Happy 80th Birthday Fort Campbell!. On July 1, 1942 one officer and 19 enlisted men from the 1580th Service Command were the first troops officially assigned here. As a result of the US entering WWII, construction began six months earlier for what was then known as “Camp Campbell”.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
WSMV

Burn bans continue into 4th of July holiday weekend

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - As several towns and counties in Middle Tennessee continues to ban any open burning, including fireworks, many will see the impact during the 4th of July holiday weekend. Gallatin will celebrate Independence Day with a big event and fireworks like many areas. Since people are advised...
GALLATIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
dicksonpost.com

Annual Buck-Dance Championship honors its heritage

The 2022 Robert Spicer Tennessee State Buck-Dance Championship, held Saturday at the Grand Old Hatchery in historic downtown Dickson and in conjunction with the Dickson Street Festival, paid homage to both a unique musical expression and one of Dickson’s native sons. The competition began in 2010, and in 2019...
DICKSON, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Cutting costs at Goodwill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We’re talking about cutting costs all day long in every newscast. With gas prices and groceries inching higher everyday, families are struggling. Jennifer Martin with Goodwill joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 to explain how you can save money while you shop and give to families who need a little help getting by.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville teen drowns in the Red River

On Friday afternoon, June 24, what started out as an afternoon swim in the Red River with friends ended in tragedy for a Clarksville teenager. Greyson Cairo-Ashton Townsend, 19, went missing while swimming near Billy Dunlop Park, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue spokesman Michael Rios. After diving underwater, Townsend’s friends...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Christian non-profit purchases Renaissance Center

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - David Rives Ministries, a Christian non-profit focusing on media outreach, recently purchased The Renaissance Center in Dickson, TN. The facility will soon be known as The Wonders Center & Science Museum and will house a science museum and the television studios Genesis Science Network. In addition, David Rives Ministries will be moving its operations from its existing 12,000 square-foot facilities in Lewisburg, TN, to the more than 100,000 square-foot building.
clarksvillenow.com

Burn ban issued for Montgomery County: No charcoal or wood grills, fireworks still OK

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture has issued a burn ban for three counties, including Montgomery County, effective Thursday. TDA announced the ban via their Facebook and Twitter accounts, saying the decision was made out of “an abundance of caution and in support and mutual cooperation at the request of the county mayors.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Home, Contents Total Loss After Fire

Paris, Tenn.– A Paris home was destroyed by fire Wednesday along with a bass fishing boat and pickup truck. There were no injuries; the residents were not at home at the time of the fire. Paris Firefighters were called to 301 Greenwood Dr. at 11:45 a.m. and as they...
PARIS, TN
The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

1K+
Followers
682
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell

 http://theleafchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy