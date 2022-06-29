What's open and closed in Lane County for the Fourth of July holiday?

Here's what's closed for the Fourth of July holiday. The federal holiday is Monday, July 4:

Schools: Closed.

University of Oregon: Closed.

Lane Community College: Closed.

Lane Transit District: Buses operate on Sunday schedule; Customer Service Center open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday.

Libraries: Eugene and Springfield public libraries are closed.

Banks: Closed.

Mail: No regular service.

State government offices: Closed.

Trash pickup: Pick will be one day later for Lane Apex, Royal Refuse and Sanipac. Ecosystems Transfer is regular service.

Stock Market: Closed.

Register-Guard Customer Service Center: Office closed; Customer service open 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 541-485-3311 or 800-377-7428, Ext. 3311, or online at registerguard.com . (Note: There is no print edition on July 4. You can find Monday's e-edition at registerguard.com and click on E-Edition.)

