ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

What's open and closed in Lane County for the Fourth of July holiday?

By Michelle Maxwell, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aLXI_0gP7VIZl00

Here's what's closed for the Fourth of July holiday. The federal holiday is Monday, July 4:

Schools: Closed.

University of Oregon: Closed.

Lane Community College: Closed.

Lane Transit District: Buses operate on Sunday schedule; Customer Service Center open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday.

Libraries: Eugene and Springfield public libraries are closed.

Banks: Closed.

Mail: No regular service.

State government offices: Closed.

Trash pickup: Pick will be one day later for Lane Apex, Royal Refuse and Sanipac. Ecosystems Transfer is regular service.

Stock Market: Closed.

Register-Guard Customer Service Center: Office closed; Customer service open 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 541-485-3311 or 800-377-7428, Ext. 3311, or online at registerguard.com . (Note: There is no print edition on July 4. You can find Monday's e-edition at registerguard.com and click on E-Edition.)

Here's where to celebrate July 4th: Fireworks, parades, family fun in Lane County

Are fireworks banned in Eugene? Where and when fireworks can be used in Eugene and Springfield for Fourth of July

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: What's open and closed in Lane County for the Fourth of July holiday?

Comments / 0

Related
klcc.org

Lane Transit District has new internal boundaries

The redistricting process is now complete for Lane Transit District. The Oregon Secretary of State’s office approved the proposed changes this week. Six of the district's seven subdivisions will see slight changes, based on a shift in population over the past decade. The external boundaries of the district will not change as a result of redistricting. The district includes the Eugene-Springfield metro area, as well as some other communities in Lane County, including Cottage Grove, Creswell, Junction City, and the McKenzie River corridor east of Springfield.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kpic

Winchester Street lane closure in Roseburg, detour in July

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Drivers may want to find alternate routes this month starting Monday, July 11, to avoid possible traffic congestion when the northbound lane of Northeast Winchester Street is closed so traffic can detour safely to Stephens Street during sidewalk ramp construction. "The Roseburg Public Works Department appreciates...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EXPECT POSSIBLE DELAYS ON SOUTHWEST OREGON ROADS OVER THE HOLIDAY

Travelers may experience construction-related delays on several southwest Oregon highways over the July 4th holiday. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said as many lanes as possible will be open for the long weekend, but some lane restrictions will remain in effect. Leaming said drivers should budget extra...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

New vaccine storefront at Valley River Center

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County Public Health is opening up a vaccine storefront aimed at reducing barriers in the way of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The LCPH is opening the new vaccination site in partnership with the Oregon Health Authority. The clinic is located at 293 Valley River Center in Eugene, between Round One Bowling and the Regal Cinema. The clinic will offer all three COVID vaccines, including booster and pediatric doses. The clinic will only take walk-ins with no appointment or insurance necessary, and is free of charge.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Lane County, OR
Government
County
Lane County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Springfield, OR
kezi.com

Roseburg and North Bend airports get federal funding for improvements

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Local airports are getting a big chunk of change to make improvements and expand. The Roseburg Regional Airport will get $200,000 to reconfigure its taxiway to meet Federal Aeronautics Administration standards. The Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North bend will receive more than $1 million to update the existing northwest apron pavement and add another southwest apron to accommodate increased use on the Oregon coast. The money for these improvements is part of the $2.9 billion that the U.S. Department of Transportation announced for infrastructure projects under President Biden’s Bipartisan infrastructure Law.
ROSEBURG, OR
KATU.com

Fourth of July fireworks shows happening in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Are you looking to find somewhere to watch fireworks this Fourth of July?. A few cities including Portland, Vancouver, and Cannon Beach have banned the use of fireworks. RELATED | Where can fireworks be sold, used in Western Oregon & SW Washington?. If you are looking...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Residents in the South Hills react to second year of fireworks ban

EUGENE, Ore. -- Many are gearing up for the Fourth of July celebrations, but some neighbors in Eugene are still under a fireworks ban. Last year, the Eugene city council voted unanimously to ban all fireworks in the South Hills through 2022. City officials said this ban was a necessary step for public health and safety. The no-fireworks zone is predominantly south of 18th Avenue, with an additional area east of Agate Street.
EUGENE, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 36

LANE COUNTY, OR (July 1, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 5:08 PM, OSP and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 36 and Dorsey Lane. This is approximately 3 miles west of Junction City.
LANE COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fourth Of July#University Of Oregon#Lane Community College#Customer Service Center#Lane Apex#Royal Refuse#Sanipac#Ext
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA DEALS WITH THREE FIRES BETWEEN MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies dealt with three fires between Monday and Tuesday. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said Monday just before 5:00 p.m. DFPA, Kellogg Rural Fire District and Elkton Rural Fire Protection District crews responded to a reported grass fire located off Highway 38 near Elkton. Pope said the fire was estimated to be 1/100th of an acre in size and was caused by a downed powerline. The fire was trailed and mop up began just before 6:15 p.m. The scene was just cleared by just after 7:30 p.m.
GLENDALE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Dietz Leaving School For Nursing Career; Gas Prices Dip Slightly; COVID Hospitalizations; OCHS Volunteers Needed

After nine years as the Human Resources Specialist for the Siuslaw School District, Jennie Dietz will be leaving at the end of July. Dietz says leaving will be — quote — “bittersweet”, but she is making a career change and will be starting nursing school soon. Filling the open position will be Rick Medders. Medders has been working as an educational aide at Siuslaw Middle School for the past year. But he brings the experiences of a lengthy career in the Human Resources department at tech giant Intel Corporation. Siuslaw Superintendent Andy Grzeskowiak said Medders will work the month of July alongside Dietz getting acquainted with district employment procedures.
LANE COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Community steps up in aftermath of the grandstand fire

The Frolic has deep roots in Philomath. The name has varied through the years — it was called the Buckaroos and Loggers Frolic at its inaugural event in June 1954 and the rodeo didn’t come along until 1983. No matter what the name, the summer celebration established itself as an annual tradition in this small mid-valley community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
KVAL

Update: Police say downtown bomb threat was a 'false alarm'

EUGENE, Ore. – Police are investigating a bomb threat at the downtown Lane Community College campus in Eugene. Eugene Police say they received a call for a suspicious device around 1:50 p.m. Response logs show units focusing on the area of 10th Ave. and Olive Street.
EUGENE, OR
WPFO

Oregon man uses traffic equipment, homemade sign to collect parking fees, police say

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPIC) — A 35-year-old Oregon man was charged with using traffic equipment to illegally collect parking fees for himself. According to the Roseburg Police Department report, an investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers at a famers market.
ROSEBURG, OR
deseret.com

Church schedules groundbreaking for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

Groundbreaking plans are scheduled for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday. Elder Valeri V. Cordón, a General Authority Seventy who serves as first counselor in the church’s North America West Area presidency, will preside at Willamette Valley temple groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 29. The event is by invitation only.
kezi.com

LCC all clear after lockdown

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane Community College announced that its downtown campus and Titan Court were on lockdown. LCC said law enforcement personnel were present at the scene, and advised the public to avoid the area. Officials said there was no threat to the public posed by this incident.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUNDAY THE HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR FOR ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD

Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, for both Roseburg and Medford. Data from the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 100 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport and 103 degrees in Medford. The previous highest temperature in 2022 for both cities was 88 and 92 respectively, and was set last Thursday.
ROSEBURG, OR
kptv.com

Tesla announces plan to build massive supercharger station in Oregon

SUTHERLIN Ore. (KPTV) - Tesla has announced plans to build one of the largest supercharger stations in the country in southwestern Oregon. The 51-stall supercharger station would be in Sutherlin next to Interstate 5 at 116 Clover Leap Loop. Once finished it would be the largest supercharger station in Oregon...
OREGON STATE
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy