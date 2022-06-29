ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Guest wins GOP nomination for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) – Michael Guest wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District.

Guest won a third term after voting to create an independent commission investigating the Capitol. But Rep. Steven Palazzo couldn’t overcome accusations in a congressional ethics report last year of abusing his office by misspending campaign funds.

Election Results

Both Guest and Palazzo failed to cross the 50% threshold to win outright in their June 7 primaries. Guest topped former Navy fighter pilot Michael Cassidy, while Mike Ezell, the sheriff of a coastal county, defeated Palazzo.

The congressional runoffs are rare. The Associated Press researched state records dating back 70 years, to 1952, and found that no U.S. representative from Mississippi had been in a party primary runoff during that time.

Click here to view the election results.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

