ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Weaver wins GOP nomination for SC education leader

By The Associated Press
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21jL8A_0gP7V7x100

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Conservative think tank CEO Ellen Weaver has won the Republican nomination for South Carolina education superintendent.

Weaver was the second-place finisher in the primary earlier this month, but vaulted past Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness on Tuesday.

Weaver will face Democratic teacher and SC for Ed founder Lisa Ellis in November.

Weaver could still face a rough road to the job.

A new South Carolina law requires education superintendents to have at least a master’s degree.

Weaver doesn’t have one, but started a program in April.

Election officials said there is no precedent for what happens if she wins in November without an advanced degree. A lawsuit is likely.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

New data shows South Carolina abortions surged in 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of abortions reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control surged in 2021, according to newly released information from the state agency. The 2021 report comes days after the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and place decisions on abortion laws with states. […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

Matthews wins Democratic US Senate nod in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State Rep. Krystle Matthews has won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. Matthews was the second-place finisher in a June 14 primary and defeated author and preservationist Catherine Fleming Bruce in Tuesday’s runoff. Matthews said she wants to change a toxic culture she says […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCBD Count on 2

New DHEC data sheds light on abortion ban impact

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- New data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) demonstrates how recently passed abortion restrictions will impact women in the state. The data, released Thursday, comes just three days after the Fetal Heartbeat Act took effect in South Carolina. The law, signed in 2021, bans most abortions after […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina Supreme Court takes ‘unusual step’ in issuing warning to bar applicants after influx of students omitting criminal information

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Supreme Court took a self-proclaimed “unusual step” Wednesday in publishing an opinion warning law students and bar applicants about leaving criminal backgrounds off their applications to practice in the state. The move comes after the South Carolina Supreme Court’s Office of Bar Admissions has seen an influx in […]
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Ellis
WCNC

These new South Carolina laws go into effect today

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A handful of laws from two legislative sessions - both 2021 and 2022 - are expected to go into effect on Friday, July 1 - and their impacts are wide-ranging. Among the most talked-about law changes in South Carolina actually comes out of the previous legislative...
HEALTH
WBTW News13

Abortion protesters fill South Carolina Statehouse lobby; 1 arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 32-year-old woman was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault as abortion protesters spent about 90 minutes inside the lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse during Tuesday’s special session on the state budget, authorities said. The woman was seen on videos on social media yelling at police and putting her hands on an […]
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#New South#Gop#Sc#Columbia#Republican#Democratic#Ed#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WYFF4.com

Wendell Jones defeats Derrick Quarles in SC House District 25 race

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Wendell Jones defeated Derrick Quarles for the Democratic nomination in SC House District 25 with 55 percent of the vote. It was a race that garnered attention in recent weeks after two of Quarles' former opponents challenged his eligibility as a candidate. The South Carolina Democratic...
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC Rep calls for “secret sleepers” to infiltrate GOP

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Krystle Matthews, who is currently seeking the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate race against Tim Scott, is under fire for a call she allegedly made to a South Carolina correctional inmate. In the call, Matthews said in the call Democrats need to run for Republican seats in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Sports
WIS-TV

South Carolina gas tax increases Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers will pay more at the pump starting Friday as the final two-cent state gas tax increase goes into effect. The increase raises South Carolina’s gas tax up to 28 cents per gallon. Friday’s increase ends six years of two-cent increases, the revenue from which...
TRAFFIC
iheart.com

ELECTION RESULTS: Click here to see the numbers as they come in

ELECTION RESULTS: Click here to see the numbers as they come in. There are only two statewide runoffs, one for each party. Republican voters selected between Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver in the state superintendent of education race, with the winner facing Democrat Lisa Ellis in the general election. People...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy