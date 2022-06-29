ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado GOP voters reject indicted clerk for election post

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, COLLEEN SLEVIN
 3 days ago
Election 2022-Colorado-Secretary of State FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters, talks on the west steps of the State Capitol on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in downtown Denver. Peters announced plans earlier this year to run for the Republican nomination for Secretary of State on the podcast of former President Donald Trump's adviser, Steve Bannon. In recent months, she has been issuing various reports -- discredited by officials and experts -- claiming vulnerabilities in voting equipment used widely in Colorado and across the country. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski)

DENVER — (AP) — Colorado Republicans on Tuesday chose a local official who pledged to keep politics out of running elections as their nominee for secretary of state over an indicted county clerk who gained national prominence by promoting conspiracy theories about voting machines.

In spurning Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, most Republican primary voters appeared to reject the conspiracy theories and false claims that have spread among conservatives since the last presidential election. Over the last year, Peters has appeared regularly with prominent allies of former President Donald Trump, who claims without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

The win by Pam Anderson, a former county clerk and past head of the state clerks’ association, sets up a November match-up with current Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat seeking a second term who ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.

Peters was among several candidates across the country this year running to be their state's chief election official while denying the outcome of the 2020 election or falsely claiming that elections in the U.S. are corrupt. She became the latest of those candidates to fail to win their Republican primary.

Last month, Georgia’s Jody Hice lost his bid to oust Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in that state’s GOP primary despite having Trump’s endorsement. Raffensperger drew Trump’s ire after he refused the former president’s request to “find” enough votes to overturn President Joe Biden’s win in Georgia.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud or conspiracy to steal the 2020 presidential election.

Despite Peters' loss, Griswold on Tuesday framed the November election as a referendum on voting security and false claims peddled by Republicans across the country that widespread fraud is the reason Trump lost reelection.

Griswold campaign manager Kyla Sabado said in a statement that Anderson “cannot be trusted to stand up to the far-right extremists that dominate the Republican Party.”

Anderson doesn't bring the political baggage of Peters and is likely to be a much tougher opponent for Griswold, especially during a year that is widely believed to be a difficult one for Democrats.

After her win Tuesday night, Anderson said Republican voters had sent a message that they wanted someone they could trust to be a “fair leader” in the state's top elections office and vowed to avoid using the post for partisan gain.

“I will continue my fight for restoring the confidence of Colorado voters against lies and the politicians or interest groups that seek to weaponize elections administration for political advantage," she said.

Peters, gathered with supporters, refused to accept defeat and claimed without evidence that the outcome had been manipulated. She said Colorado voting officials were “cheating” and had “flipped” the vote totals.

"It’s not over. Keep the faith,” she said.

She had been barred by a judge from overseeing this year's election in Mesa County and was indicted on seven felony counts by a grand jury in her heavily Republican county. The indictment alleged Peters was part of a "deceptive scheme" to breach voting system technology.

Nationally, nearly two dozen Republican candidates who deny the result of the 2020 presidential election have been on the ballot to be their state’s top election official, according to States United Action, a nonpartisan advocacy organization tracking the candidates.

Among those who have advanced to the November election are Wes Allen in Alabama, Diego Morales in Indiana, Jim Marchant in Nevada and Audrey Trujillo in New Mexico. Kristina Karamo in Michigan and Kim Crockett in Minnesota are favorites to win their primaries in August.

___

Cassidy reported from Atlanta.

