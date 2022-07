Obituary: Zelda Mae Falkner

Funeral service for Zelda Mae Falkner, age 87, of Panama City Beach, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Rodger James officiating, and interment in Cullman Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.



Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Mrs. Falkner passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022. She was born November 1, 1934, in to Eldredge and Verla Mae Heatherly.



She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters: Jean and Shirley.



Survivors include her husband: Wayne Falkner; daughter: Tina Falkner; son: Michael (Mary) Falkner; grandchildren: Garret (Stephanie) Taylor, Donnie (Courtney) Weeks and Jennifer (Jeremy) Loyd and great-grandchildren: Nathan, Carter, Brooklyn and Bray.