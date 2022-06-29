Why Will Hall, Southern Miss coaches feel Sun Belt move benefits them

HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss football coach Will Hall believes that his Golden Eagles are bound for a conference that will become the best Group of Five football league in the country.

Southern Miss' move from Conference USA to the Sun Belt is set to take place Friday. Whether Hall's prediction comes true or not, he feels his program is joining a conference that can give the Golden Eagles a strong platform.

"It allows you to feel comfortable that we're on solid ground, if you will," Hall said. "I think this league will sustain."

Speaking to the Hattiesburg American earlier this month, Hall embarked on a school-by-school appraisal of football's place at USM's 13 Sun Belt peer institutions.

Appalachian State? It's clear that the football program there means plenty. Louisiana? The recent success speaks for itself. James Madison? Just look at the FCS dominance.

The conclusion: Southern Miss will share a conference with competitors who hold similar values and share traditions.

"Football really matters at all of these schools and has forever," Hall said.

Hall joined other coaches on campus in emphasizing the importance of the Sun Belt's more condensed geographic footprint. The 1,010-mile journey to El Paso to play UTEP is no longer on the travel itinerary.

The 837-mile trek to Old Dominion – which also made the move from Conference USA to the Sun Belt this offseason – will still be Southern Miss' furthest trip east.

The Golden Eagles previously had only two Conference USA peers within 350 miles of M.M. Roberts Stadium (UAB and Louisiana Tech made the cut, while Middle Tennessee narrowly missed it).

Now, the Golden Eagles have six Sun Belt programs within the same 350-mile radius: South Alabama (81 miles), Louisiana (177), Louisiana-Monroe (180), Troy (201), Arkansas State (321), and Georgia State (333).

"I think there are several positives about it," women's basketball coach Joye Lee-McNelis said. "Number one is location. There are so many schools that are within driving distance that it will provide opportunities for families and friends, our booster clubs, to be able to travel."

Beyond the logistics, Southern Miss coaches believe the closer quarters will spark rivalry.

Lee-McNelis can foresee a rivalry with South Alabama, which the Golden Eagles have battled in nonconference play in 14 of the past 15 seasons. Likewise, Jay Ladner's men's basketball squad enjoyed its largest home attendance of the 2021-22 season when Louisiana came to town.

The kid they call Tank: What Southern Miss football is getting in 6-foot-7 OL commit Tanner Welch

Eagles land QB: Southern Miss football lands 2024 quarterback John White of Madison-Ridgeland

"There was actually some excitement," Ladner said. "They had a good group for the first time. In Conference USA there would never be any opposing fans here, so that was exciting to see."

"What really changes is there is a huge opportunity to create more rivalries since we're able to travel regionally," added women's soccer coach Mohammed El-Zare.

Hall said the change won't alter the way he looks to rebuild the Golden Eagles football program, which endured a 3-9 showing in 2021 and has played in one bowl game over the past four seasons.

In his day-to-day, nothing changes. But he takes some assurance from Southern Miss' new foundation.

"We’re more excited about being in this league because it’s a better-run, better-organized league with better leadership that has a long-term vision," Hall said. "We’ve got a very detailed plan in how to get to that. It gives you confidence when leadership has that."

Reach Southern Miss writer David Eckert at deckert@gannett.com or on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Why Will Hall, Southern Miss coaches feel Sun Belt move benefits them