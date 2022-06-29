ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Why Will Hall, Southern Miss coaches feel Sun Belt move benefits them

By David Eckert, Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gW9XT_0gP7Uswm00

HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss football coach Will Hall believes that his Golden Eagles are bound for a conference that will become the best Group of Five football league in the country.

Southern Miss' move from Conference USA to the Sun Belt is set to take place Friday. Whether Hall's prediction comes true or not, he feels his program is joining a conference that can give the Golden Eagles a strong platform.

"It allows you to feel comfortable that we're on solid ground, if you will," Hall said. "I think this league will sustain."

Speaking to the Hattiesburg American earlier this month, Hall embarked on a school-by-school appraisal of football's place at USM's 13 Sun Belt peer institutions.

Appalachian State? It's clear that the football program there means plenty. Louisiana? The recent success speaks for itself. James Madison? Just look at the FCS dominance.

The conclusion: Southern Miss will share a conference with competitors who hold similar values and share traditions.

"Football really matters at all of these schools and has forever," Hall said.

Hall joined other coaches on campus in emphasizing the importance of the Sun Belt's more condensed geographic footprint. The 1,010-mile journey to El Paso to play UTEP is no longer on the travel itinerary.

The 837-mile trek to Old Dominion – which also made the move from Conference USA to the Sun Belt this offseason – will still be Southern Miss' furthest trip east.

The Golden Eagles previously had only two Conference USA peers within 350 miles of M.M. Roberts Stadium (UAB and Louisiana Tech made the cut, while Middle Tennessee narrowly missed it).

Now, the Golden Eagles have six Sun Belt programs within the same 350-mile radius: South Alabama (81 miles), Louisiana (177), Louisiana-Monroe (180), Troy (201), Arkansas State (321), and Georgia State (333).

"I think there are several positives about it," women's basketball coach Joye Lee-McNelis said. "Number one is location. There are so many schools that are within driving distance that it will provide opportunities for families and friends, our booster clubs, to be able to travel."

Beyond the logistics, Southern Miss coaches believe the closer quarters will spark rivalry.

Lee-McNelis can foresee a rivalry with South Alabama, which the Golden Eagles have battled in nonconference play in 14 of the past 15 seasons. Likewise, Jay Ladner's men's basketball squad enjoyed its largest home attendance of the 2021-22 season when Louisiana came to town.

The kid they call Tank: What Southern Miss football is getting in 6-foot-7 OL commit Tanner Welch

Eagles land QB: Southern Miss football lands 2024 quarterback John White of Madison-Ridgeland

"There was actually some excitement," Ladner said. "They had a good group for the first time. In Conference USA there would never be any opposing fans here, so that was exciting to see."

"What really changes is there is a huge opportunity to create more rivalries since we're able to travel regionally," added women's soccer coach Mohammed El-Zare.

Hall said the change won't alter the way he looks to rebuild the Golden Eagles football program, which endured a 3-9 showing in 2021 and has played in one bowl game over the past four seasons.

In his day-to-day, nothing changes. But he takes some assurance from Southern Miss' new foundation.

"We’re more excited about being in this league because it’s a better-run, better-organized league with better leadership that has a long-term vision," Hall said. "We’ve got a very detailed plan in how to get to that. It gives you confidence when leadership has that."

Reach Southern Miss writer David Eckert at deckert@gannett.com or on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Why Will Hall, Southern Miss coaches feel Sun Belt move benefits them

Comments / 0

Related
usm.edu

USM Alumnus Named to Mississippi Business Journal’s Top 40 Under 40

University of Southern Mississippi (USM) nursing program graduate Chris Boothe has been recognized by the Mississippi Business Journal in its annual Top 40 Under 40 list of rising professionals. Boothe, 39, works as a clinical specialist at Boston Scientific Neuromodulation. A native of Madison, Miss., he graduated with a Bachelor...
HATTIESBURG, MS
wcbi.com

University of Southern Mississippi to get interim president

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WCBI) – The University of Southern Mississippi will have an interim president next month. Dr. Joe Paul will begin his new role on July 16th. The State Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees approved the move. Paul was a university administrator for over 40 years. Earlier...
HATTIESBURG, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Bay St. Louis Native to Serve as Interim President for USM

The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning approved a transition plan for The University of Southern Mississippi at the meeting held earlier this month in Jackson. Earlier this year, President Rodney Bennett announced his plans to step down from the university before the end of his contract.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Overturned vehicle blocked NB I-59 traffic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, a section of Interstate 59 northbound is back open after a vehicle overturned early Friday morning. Drivers were asked to use caution on I-59 near the 67-mile marker while emergency crews worked to clear the scene. At this time, one...
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hattiesburg, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
Hattiesburg, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
WJTV 12

Man shot on Springhill Road in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after a man was shot on Springhill Road on Wednesday, June 30. Investigators said Preston Craney was found shot in the lower abdomen with a .22 caliber long rifle round near the intersection of Highway28. He was taken to Forrest General Hospital by ambulance for […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman killed in crash involving 18-wheeler in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle in Jones County left one woman dead on Thursday. The crash happened on Moselle Seminary Road near Stewart Drive near the Southern Hens plant. According to Jones County deputies, the driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene. The […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two injured in crash on I-59 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An adult and a child were injured in a singe-vehicle accident on Tuesday, June 28. The accident happened on Interstate 59 southbound at the 84 mile marker south of Ellisville. Jones County firefighters said they found a Ford F-150 with a trail of debris from the truck strewn along the side […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Ladner
Person
James Madison
WDAM-TV

Firearms, illegal drugs seized during arrests at Hub City apartment complex

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were arrested in Hattiesburg Tuesday after law enforcement seized multiple firearms and illegal drugs from a local apartment complex. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, members of the HPD Special Operations Division served a search warrant at a residence in Pineview Apartments.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Hattiesburg American

Hattiesburg American

763
Followers
272
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for news in and around Hattiesburg and the Pine Belt.

 http://hattiesburgamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy