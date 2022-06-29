ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hospitalized: Reports

By Sareen Habeshian
 3 days ago

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue on Tuesday, multiple outlets reported.

Barker, who married reality-TV star Kourtney Kardashian last month, was taken to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center near Calabasas before being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the L.A. Times reported .

Photos from TMZ showed medical workers transporting Barker, 46, on a stretcher with Kardashian by his side.

Barker tweeted “God save me” just before 11 a.m. Tuesday but it’s unclear if the post was related to his medical issues.

Barker’s teenage daughter, Alabama Barker, also posted on social media, saying “Please send your prayers” around 5:30 p.m.

KTLA reached out to Barker’s representatives for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Back in 2018, the drummer was hospitalized due to blood clots found in both arms, along with a staph infection and cellulitis, People reported at the time.

The drummer married Kardashian in May in Portofino, Italy, with a lavish wedding. Their relationship has been a main plotline in the first season of the new Hulu reality series “The Kardashians.”

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

The Independent

Kanye West references ‘my wife’ Kim Kardashian during BET Awards speech

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards and not-so-subtly referenced Kim Kardashian during his tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs.The rapper – who legally changed his name to Ye – made his first public appearance in months at the BET Awards on 26 June to present Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award. West emerged onstage from his “hiatus” at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles sporting an all-black ensemble featuring a baseball cap, sunglasses, and face covering.During his six-minute speech, West explained how Combs has inspired him throughout his career and referenced his relationship and subsequent...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Reveals She Is Pregnant

Two new members of the Sister Wives family are on their way! Mykelti Brown Padron and her husband, Antonio "Tony" Padron, are expecting twins just 14 months after welcoming daughter Avalon. The 26-year-old reality television star, daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown, shared the big news on social media Thursday alongside sweet photos with her firstborn and husband.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Says That Watching Tristan Thompson's Cheating On 'The Kardashians' Is A 'Form Of Therapy'—Is She Kidding?!

Khloé Kardashian recently took a moment to look back on her past as a way to move forward. According to an article published by People, “During The Kardashians Disney FYC Screening and Q&A on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, the reality TV star, 37, revealed how rewatching the downfall of her relationship with Tristan Thompson has been ‘a form of therapy.'”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

‘Wasted’ Kris Jenner gives hilarious speech for Khloé Kardashian’s 38th birthday

She’s been keeping up with the kocktails. A very boozed-up Kris Jenner gave a memorable speech at her daughter Khloé Kardashian’s lavish 38th birthday party that the momager may not remember in the morning. “I know I’m a little wasted … and a little green, but what I want to say is how much I am so f–king in love with you, Khloé Kardashian,” Jenner, wearing a chic green dress and sparkling jewels, said while holding a dirty martini before breaking out into intense giggles in a video posted to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Story Monday. “You are a rock star in my eyes....
CELEBRITIES
