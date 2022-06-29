Obituary: Betty Francis Pitzing

Betty Francis Pitzing, age 77, of Hanceville, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing Home. She was born in Cullman, Alabama on July 23, 1944, to Roy Pitzing and Bertha Mae Hathcock Pitzing.

Mrs. Pitzing is survived by her sister: Gladys Barnett; brother: Alton Pitzing; nieces: Kathy Sides, Kim Campbell and Leah McClusty and nephews: Michael Pitzing and Wally Barnett.

The family has chosen cremation and will have a private memorial service at a later date and time.

Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pitzing Family.