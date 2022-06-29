ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Obituary: Betty Francis Pitzing

By Hanceville Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

Betty Francis Pitzing, age 77, of Hanceville, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing Home. She was born in Cullman, Alabama on July 23, 1944, to Roy Pitzing and Bertha Mae Hathcock Pitzing.

Mrs. Pitzing is survived by her sister: Gladys Barnett; brother: Alton Pitzing; nieces: Kathy Sides, Kim Campbell and Leah McClusty and nephews: Michael Pitzing and Wally Barnett.

The family has chosen cremation and will have a private memorial service at a later date and time.

Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pitzing Family.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Philip Keith Davis

A memorial service is incomplete at this time for Philip Keith Davis, 64, of Logan. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Davis family. Mr. Davis passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at Cullman Regional Hospital. He was born December 27, 1957, to Theron Jackson and Sarah Ellen Dobbins Davis. He served his country in the United States Army.  He was preceded in death by his father and a brother: Randall Davis. Survivors include his mother: Sarah Ellen Postalwait; daughter: Melanie (Torsten) Wunsch; sisters: Sharon (Ronald) Preston, Karla (Harry H.) McAllister and Connie (Don) Fortner; nieces, nephews, family and friends.
LOGAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Vera Mae Harbison

Funeral Service for Vera Mae Harbison, age 92, of Cullman, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home burial at Emeus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Mrs. Harbison passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing Home. She was born March 27, 1930, in Cullman, Alabama, to Grady and Maudie Guthrie.She was preceded in death by her husband: Chalmer Harbison; son: Charles Harbison; parents; seven brothers and one sister.Survivors include her daughter: Charlene (Dennis) Jordan; daughter-in-law: Pattie Harbison; grandchildren: Chris (Sarah) Jordan, David (Laura) Jordan, Jeremy (Lindsey) Jordan, Hollie (Brandon) Elliott and Patrick (Candace) Harbison; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters: Vida Harbison, Ruth Johns, Louise White and Betty Jones and many nieces, nephews and friends.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Cullman Caring for Kids (402 Arnold Street NE, Cullman, AL 35055).
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Rayfield Bernard Kreps

Rayfield Bernard Kreps, age 84, of Hanceville, Alabama passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Rayfield was born September 12, 1937, in Cullman, Alabama to Aloysius F. “Butch” and Ommie Estella Dewberry Kreps. He is preceded in death by his parents: Aloysius F. “Butch” and Ommie Estella Dewberry Kreps; sister: Mary Ruth Kreps Shoemaker and brothers: Louis “Buck” Kreps and Edmond Kreps. Funeral services are Sunday July 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Freddie Moehring officiating. Interment will follow services at Hopewell Cemetery in Hanceville. Survivors are wife: Christine R. Griffin Kreps; daughters: Karen (Michael) Pannell and Melinda (Tim) Sutton; son: Steven (Sylvia) Kreps; brother: Kenneth (Charlotte) Kreps; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation is Sunday July 3, 2022 at Moss Service Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Scotty Dewayne Griffin

Funeral service for Scotty Dewayne Griffin, 69, of Cullman will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Blair Congregational Methodist Church with interment in the adjoining cemetery, and Rev. Larry Duke officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Griffin family. Scotty passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Cullman Regional Hospital. He was born December 23, 1952 to Chester Arthur and Leoma Harris Griffin. He loved to watch football, hunt and fish. He loved to talk about church and Jesus and pastored churches for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 52 years: Brenda Griffin; brothers: Horace (Wanda) Griffin and Monroe (Clara) Griffin; nieces, nephews, family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Cullman, AL
Obituaries
City
Hanceville, AL
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
Hanceville, AL
Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Christopher Michael Joslyn

Christopher Michael Joslyn, age 67, of Cullman, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Cullman Regional. He was born October 10, 1954, in Wyoming to Jack and Jo Joslyn.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister: Mary Joslyn; nephew: J.J. Joslyn and wife: Cheryl Joslyn.Survivors include his children: Burton Joseph (Lisa) Joslyn, Danielle (Ryan) Burtis, Troy Joslyn and Eli (Lexi) Joslyn; grandchildren: Sadie Eddy, Lizzie Parker, Zachary Joslyn, Ben Raley, Kaylee Joslyn, Scarlett Joslyn, Siena Joslyn, Zeke Joslyn, Joseph Joslyn, Hunter Joslyn, Jac-Jac Joslyn, Karsyn Joslyn and Jasper Joslyn; sister: Linda Poirier; nephew: Casy Joslyn and niece: Marie Gordon.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Darrell Dean Taylor

Darrell Dean Taylor, age 65, of Vinemont, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Cullman Regional. He was born October 10, 1956, in Hartselle, Alabama, to J. D. and Ruby Taylor.He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Keith Taylor, Ronnie Taylor, Douglas Taylor and Phillip Taylor.Survivors include his wife: Judy Frenchko Taylor and stepsons: Harry Frenchko and Clint Frenchko.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lena Belle Speer Henderson

Lena Belle Speer Henderson, age 88, of Double Springs, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham. She was born Houston, Alabama to James Speer and Dora Burdick Speer. Lena was a fantastic cook. She enjoyed gardening and sewing and made homemade clothes for her family. For many years, Lena and her sisters and later, her children, traveled all over and sang for hundreds of funerals and special church services. Visitation will be Sunday, July 3, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church in Double Springs, where the service will be held...
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Shirley Mae Lovell

Shirley Mae Lovell, age 81, of Hanceville, passed away on June 29, 2022 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born on December 4, 1940, in Tennessee to Arley Love and Flora Geneva Dial Love. Shirley worked as a CNA at Hanceville Nursing Home for many years. Mrs. Lovell is preceded in death by her husband: Charles Lovell; parents: Arley and Flora Love and siblings: Hank and Elizabeth Love. She is survived by her children: Ferrell (Jennifer) Reynolds and Barbara Ann Ward; stepchildren: Tommy (Cindi) Lovell and Ronda (Ken) Burnham; grandchildren: Samantha Reynolds, John Ward and Heather Ward; step-grandchildren: Savannah, Charlie, Taylor and Bradley; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers: George, Wayne and Tommy Love and sisters: Geraldine Broyles and Florence Jones. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. from the Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Barbara Trussell officiating. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lovell Family.
HANCEVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Campbell
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Joshua James Smith

Funeral service for Joshua James Smith, age 40, of Vinemont, will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Samuel Tucker and Malcolm Carter officiating, and burial at Hopewell Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Smith passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born May 26, 1982, to Rosemary Mann. Joshua was a loving father and husband. He served in four tours of duty in the Army. He was preceded in death by his granny: Virginia Thomas. Survivors include his wife: Spuranandra Smith; daughters: Mirra Chafin, Kiya Smith and Alyssa Smith; son: Jakoda Smith; mother: Rosemary Mann; brothers: Justin Mann, Chris Thomas and Joseph Thomas; sister: Tammy (Anthony) McClanahan; pop: Charles Thomas and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Shelia Jo French

Funeral Service for Shelia Jo French, age 81, of Cullman, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Center Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Stanley Kilgore and Rev. Jason Vinson officiating, and interment in Eva Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Mrs. French passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 31, 1941, to Henry Basil Doss and Willie Frances Copeland Doss.She was preceded in death by her parents and husband: Rolland French.Survivors include her daughters: Deborah Anderson and Amy French Holland; sons: Randy (Julia) French and Greg (Tammy) French and seven grandchildren.Rolland and Jo built and operated WRJL-FM 99.9 in Eva in 1996. They worked side by side playing Christian radio until his death in 2004. Jo continued to operate the radio station until her retirement in 2020.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Alora Suzanne Whittle

Funeral service for Alora Suzanne Whittle, of Cullman, will be at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Robin Key officiating, and interment in Center Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. prior to the service.Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Miss Whittle passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Cullman Regional. She was born December 1, 2021.She was preceded in death by her grandmother: Laura Suzanne Fields and great-grandmother: Charolette Currier.Survivors include her mother: Lauren Peyton Whittle; grandfather: Timothy (Donna) Whittle; great-grandfather: Thomas Jay Currier; aunt: Georgia Lawson; uncles: Jacob (Katie) Whittle, Isaac Whittle and Justin Fairbanks and a host of cousins, family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Samuel Wayne Dean

Samuel Wayne Dean, age 82, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Wayne was born November 16, 1939. Wayne is survived by his beloved wife: Jeraldean Dean; his son: Ricky Dean; two grandchildren; his sister: Janet Dean Kilgo and his brother Durwood Dean. A celebration of life visitation for Wayne will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life funeral service will occur Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. An interment will occur at New Prospect (5625 CR-38, Cullman, Al 35057).
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Bobby Joe Watson

Bobby Joe Watson, 74 of Cullman, moved to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Grandview Medical Center. Bobby was born on January 8, 1948, to Preston and Louise Watson. He enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison, where services will be at 1:00 p.m. Brother William McClellan will officiate. Burial will be in Nesmith Cemetery. Bobby is survived by his sons: Bobby Jason Watson and his wife Jessica, and Scotty Joe Watson and his wife Summer; mother: Louise Watson; sisters: Michelle Rivers and her husband Chuck, and Pam Mitchell and her husband Danny; grandchildren: Austin, Tristin, Alivia and Piper Watson and Zac, and Zeb and Zoe Watson and great-grandchildren: Zayden, Chloe, Sophie, Rylan and Jhett. He was preceded in death by his father: Preston Roscoe Watson.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Howard O’neal Godsey

Howard O’neal Godsey, 87, of Double Springs, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Hendrix Health Care. Howard was born on February 15, 1935, in Russellville, Alabama. He loved to fish and hunt, and he also served in the Army. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home – Double Springs, where funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. Brother Alvis Treece will officiate. Howard is survived by his sister: Roma Rice (Homer); daughters: Barbara and Leann Godsey; five grandchildren and some great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Howard and Ada Godsey; son: Paul O’Neal Godsey; daughter: LahDonna Gail Godsey; sister: Bonnnie Arlene Godsey and grandson: Steven O’neal Welch.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ruth Ilene Cochran

Graveside service for Ruth Ilene Cochran, age 99, of Panama City Beach, FL, formally of Cullman, AL, will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Shady Grove Cemetery with John McKoy officiating, and burial at Shady Grove Cemetery.Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Mrs. Cochran passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Beehive Homes Assisted Living. She was born May 16, 1923 to William and Delphia Kilgo Abbott.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: William Raymond Cochran; sons: Donald Cochran and Raymond “Billy” Cochran, III and brother: Wesley Abbott.Survivors include her sister: Isabelle Cider and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Rhonda Karen Anderson

Rhonda Karen Anderson, age 73, of Falkville, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Woodland Village Health Care. She was born February 8, 1949, in Cullman, Alabama, to Charlie Smith and Helen Fleming.She was preceded in death by her husband: Roger Anderson; parents: Charlie and Helen Fleming and stepfather: Bill Fleming.Survivors include her son: Terry (Melody) Bates; grandchildren: Alyssa (Kory) Bradley and Michael Bates; great-grandchildren: Gannon Bates and Kross Bates; brother: Butch (Anita) Smith; sister: Dara (Mark) Wright and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
FALKVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Vadie Leigh Overton

Vadie Leigh Overton, 90, of Double Springs, entered into rest on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Walker Baptist Medical Center. Vadie was born on April 12, 1932, in Itawamba County, Mississippi to Tom and Pearlie Farris Stockton. She was a member of Pine Grove Church of God. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Double Springs. Reverend T.J. Millican will officiate. Vadie is survived by her brother: Albert Stockton and his wife Pat; niece: Heather Stockton – Bostick, her husband, Jack and daughters; Emma Kate and Caroline Bostick and nephew: Hayden Stockton, his wife Melissa and children, Olivia and Cooper Stockton. She was preceded in death by her husband: Leldon Overton and her parents.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James Edward Doss

James Edward Doss, age 76, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022. James was born September 22, 1945 in Arkadelphia, Alabama.James is survived by the mother of his children: Myrtle Ann Doss; his sons: Charles Doss and James Doss; his daughters: Christine (Glenn) Welch, Angel (Kevin) Hudson, Juanita Shakelford and Holly (Brandon) Tucker; his grandchildren: Christopher (Kaytlen) Welch, Joseph (Shannon) Dingler, Abby (Seth) Bavar, Ariel Key, Jack Doss, Cheza Tucker, Lucas Hudson, Logan Doss, Reese Doss, Ashley Doss and Breanna Doss and his great-grandchildren: Sylin Welch, Brentley Jones, Niklause Jones and Skylar Bavar.James was preceded in death by his parents: Carl Elexander and Christabell Myrick Doss and his great-grandson: Hoss Wayne Benham.A celebration of life visitation for James will be held Monday, June 27, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home (1901 2nd Avenue, N.W., Cullman, Alabama 35055). A celebration of life graveside service will occur Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at East Point Cumberland Cemetery (1441 US-278 East, Cullman, AL 35055).
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Lion’s Club holds Installation Dinner for new officers

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Lions and Lionesses met on Monday evening at Stonebridge Farms for a dinner and installation of the new 2022-2023 officers by Lion’s International District 34A Governor Mechele Mosley. The Lion’s Club makes continual efforts to support its community through donations and service. Mosley spoke about the history of the Lion’s Club, “A little over 100 years ago, a man named Melvin Jones was looking for some business opportunities and he decided that—and this is one of my favorite quotes—‘you can’t get very far until you start doing something for somebody else,’ so rather than networking to...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Douglas Eugene Smith

Douglas Eugene Smith, age 74, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Douglas was born October 25, 1947. Douglas is survived by his beloved wife: Felita Smith; his son: Tyler Smith (Lorna); his daughters: Nikki Hawkins (Kerry), Danielle Terry (Bradley) and Tiffany Pappas; his grandchildren: Brittany Hawkins, Meghan Golson (Drew) Kirsten Hawkins, Savannah Welborn (Jason), Braidy Terry, Sawyer Terry, Isabella Pappas and Harrison Pappas; his great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy