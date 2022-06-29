Obituary: Alora Suzanne Whittle

Crystal “Chrys” Armstrong, age 37, of Hanceville passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital Hospice Family Care Center. She was born in Birmingham on February 6, 1985, to Lawayne and Deborah Broyles Gilbreath. Chrys loved her family and her son was the light of her life. She was known by all her family as a good mother. Crystal is preceded in death by her mother: Deborah Gilbreath. She is survived by her husband: Lee Armstrong; her son: Damien Scott Armstrong; her father: Lawayne (Karen) Gilbreath; siblings: Marshall Bartee, Richard Gilbreath and Katie Bartee a host of nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Good Hope Cemetery with Brother Jasson Thomas officiating. The family will receive friend on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hanceville Funeral Home. Asked to be pallbearers are Joseph Lopez, Marshall Bartee, Andrew Calvert, Brad Derosa, Lee Armstrong and David Gilbert. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Armstrong Family.

HANCEVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO