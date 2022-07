Burlington, VT – Spending the night out in social settings is a popular activity in downtown Burlington, especially during the summertime, but some women are discovering a potential danger. Drink spiking is not a new phenomenon, but recently we’ve received several reports from people who believe their drinks were spiked with drugs. There are reports from people who say it happened at some Burlington bars this past Saturday night.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 16 HOURS AGO