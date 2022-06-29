Obituary: Jewell Dean Thompson

Jewell Dean Thompson, age 83, of Smith Lake, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at her residence. She was born August 7, 1938, to Henry Michael and Novella White.



She was preceded in death by her parents and sons: Michael Love and Jeff Thompson.



Survivors include her husband: George Thompson; daughters: Denise (Donnie) Bryan, Barbara Cooper and Marla (Matt Thornton) Shiflett; sons: Ted (Antoinette) Love and Jamie (Melony) Thompson; brothers: Henry (Priscilla) Michael and Glenn (Teri) Wilson; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.