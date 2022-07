The history we carry. Jae Wook Lee’s last day at his Evanston Grill is Thursday. Lee, 86, bought the restaurant in 1994. His specialty: bi bim bop, a Korean rice dish. Lee, who is Korean, was a boy living in Japan in 1945 when he witnessed the atomic bomb blast from the countryside outside Hiroshima. “It was a big sound. We looked at the other side. A big boom. I saw that.” His father, working in Hiroshima, was severely burned. He made it to the countryside to see his family but died a few months later. (Photo by Richard Cahan)

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO