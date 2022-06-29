Colorado man gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park

Casey Jones may have driven that train high on cocaine, but soon fans of the Grateful Dead will have a different substance they can buy to celebrate the band. Garcia Hand Picked cannabis makes its Colorado debut this week with three strains of flower apt for pairing with live music. Good timing: The launch coincides with The Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 29, when the Colorado Symphony will play hits from the iconic jam band in honor of what would be Garcia’s 80th birthday later this year.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO