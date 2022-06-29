ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WyCo Sheriff's Office investigate after 1 injured in shooting near Parkwood Pool

By David Medina
 3 days ago
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one person was shot near the Parkwood Pool in Kansas City, Kansas, on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the 900 block of Quindaro Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m.

One victim, who is an adult, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information as immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477)


Kansas City, MO
