Ouachita Parish, LA

Deputies arrested five juveniles after $10K worth of vapes allegedly burglarized

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty .

OUACHITA PARISH, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — After a recent investigation into a business burglary on Arkansas Road, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested five juvenile suspects. During their arrest, deputies discovered over $10,000 worth of vapes and various smoking items.

The suspects were transported and booked into Green Oaks Detention Center on Simple Burglary. One suspect was charged with Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

WGNO

WGNO

