Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injury in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose Police are on the scene of a traffic collision that involved a vehicle and an adult female pedestrian on Tuesday evening, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations.Traffic diverted in after hit and run
The collision occurred just after 5 p.m. near Leeward Drive and Arden Way. SJPD reports that the pedestrian has been taken to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury. The driver is currently at the scene of the incident and is cooperating with police.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0