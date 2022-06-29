ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injury in San Jose

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose Police are on the scene of a traffic collision that involved a vehicle and an adult female pedestrian on Tuesday evening, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations.

The collision occurred just after 5 p.m. near Leeward Drive and Arden Way. SJPD reports that the pedestrian has been taken to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury. The driver is currently at the scene of the incident and is cooperating with police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Hayward man dies after car crash in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — A 74-year-old Hayward man died last month in a crash in Fremont, police said Friday. Willie Ridley died following a crash on the morning of June 18 on Paseo Padre Parkway near Puttenham Way, according to police and the Alameda County coroner’s bureau. Dispatchers received numerous calls at 9:08 a.m. that […]
FREMONT, CA
