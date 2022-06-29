ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Charlotte 49er makes 3×3 US National Team

By Mike Lacett
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – A former Charlotte 49er is getting a chance to strike gold on the international stage.

In the weeks leading up to the end of the season, Charlotte 49er Austin Butler, a graduate transfer, wasn’t sure what was on the horizon basketball-wise. Then out of nowhere, his past came calling.

“I knew it was an opportunity that I had to go out and take full advantage of,” Butler said.

Turns out that five years ago, before his days at the College of Holy Cross, Austin had played in a three-on-three event, a version of basketball that is now an Olympic sport. His coach then, now connected with Team USA remembered him, and suddenly Austin had a tryout for the men’s national team.

“I was one of 16 guys day one,” he said. “Then they made a cut from 16-12. I made that cut to 12.”

A week later Austin was on the 7 man squad. Most of his teammates have more professional experience, but as the 6’5″ guard soon discovered, he could more than hold his own.

“I’m a very physical player,” he said. “Sometimes you know five on five I’m diving for loose balls, I’m taking charges, doing the dirty work that not everyone does.”

In three-on-three, you also have to play with a different mindset.

“If you get beat, you’re giving up a layup because there is no one behind you like there is in five on five to step up and help you,” he said.

Austin reports to camp in July in preparation for the FIBA World Tour later that month. For now, he’s just working on his game… building on what he learned with the 49ers so he can be ready for the challenges ahead.

“I think for me, it’s just, the work and seeing the results and seeing 18 years of hard work and playing this sport and working, really it’s coming true,” he said.

Suddenly Butler’s a busy man and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

