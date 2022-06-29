ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Gov. Pritzker to face Republican Darren Bailey in November election

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat seeking a second term, will square off in November against Darren Bailey, a Donald Trump-endorsed Republican and state legislator who fought with Pritzker over coronavirus lockdowns and regulations.

Bailey, a farmer from Xenia, had surged recently in the polls against the presumed GOP frontrunner, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, who was bankrolled by hedge fund billionaire and Pritzker nemesis Ken Griffin.

Each of the six Republicans seeking the nomination for governor had tried to establish themselves as the most conservative candidate. Trump’s endorsement of Bailey last weekend may have solidified the party base for him across the state, including in suburban areas.

Bailey boasted a huge lead, 51.3% of ballots counted, with Jesse Sullivan and Irvin each with nearly 17%.

Irvin conceded to Bailey around 8:30 p.m. and wished him well in the general election. Bailey spoke to supporters about 20 minutes later, offering some "advice" to his new opponent, Pritzker.

“Start packing, friend. Because on Nov. 8, you’re fired," he said.

Pritzker faced a Democratic foe, Beverly Miles, but was running away with more than 90% of the vote that had come in.

Pritzker's camp has tried to paint Bailey as an extremist whose views, including opposition to abortion, are not in line with the average Illinoisan; Pritzker supports abortion rights. Bailey has criticized Pritzker's administration for being too-heavy handed during the pandemic.

Pritzker said he has helped rebuild state government after the disastrous tenure of his predecessor, Republican Bruce Rauner. Pritzker said he also helped navigate the state successfully through COVID-19.

"We followed the science, the made the tough decisions," he told his supporters.

wpsdlocal6.com

WAND TV

Governor Pritzker signs CROWN Act into law protecting against hair discrimination

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)— Governor Pritzker signed the CROWN Act into law Wednesday morning codifying protections for Illinoisans discriminated against due to hairstyles. The Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair Act was created to help categorize traits such as hair texture or protective styling as race-base, therefore protecting under bans against racial discrimination.
ILLINOIS STATE
