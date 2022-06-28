Chief Deputy Steve Stovall wins GOP race for Stephenson County sheriff

FREEPORT — The chief deputy of the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office is on the verge of becoming the county's next sheriff.

Chief deputy Steve Stovall defeated Deputy Sgt. Lamar Hail in the Republican primary by a margin of 81.5% to 18.5%, according to unofficial election results.

Stovall and Hail competed to succeed retiring Stephenson County Sheriff Dave Snyders.

"I got out there and I campaigned," Stovall said. "I put together a plan and we executed the plan all the way into the very last week. We never took a weekend off. We never took a weeknight off. It was just us getting out there and meeting the people and letting them know what I'm about."

There is currently no Democrat running for Stephenson County sheriff.

Stovall, 53, was promoted to deputy chief last year after serving as jail director and assistant jail director. He began his law enforcement career in 1994 and spent 14 years on the Freeport Police Department as a patrol officer, detective and narcotics officer.

Hail began his career with the sheriff's office in 1999 and has served as a corrections officer, deputy sheriff, corporal and deputy sergeant.

Stovall isn't ruling out the possibility that he will face a challenge from an Independent candidate in the November General Election.

"I've been asking that question myself," Stovall said. "You never know what is out there but I'm hoping the overwhelming support and the humbling support that I just received in this vote lets people know that I'm for real and I'm the clear choice."

More: Stephenson County Sheriff's Office names first female K-9 officer

In the Republican primary for Stephenson County Clerk and Recorder, Jazmin Wingert won with 59% of the vote with 41% going to opponent Jennifer Blakely.

Wingert will face Democrat Chandra Morris in the Nov. 8 general election.

Winners in the Republican race for Stephenson County Board District F were Larry Jogerst, with 45% of the vote, and Brooke Deininger-Wagner, with 29%.

In the GOP primary for Stephenson County Board District H, the two winners were Nicole Baker, with 37% of the vote, and Steven Fricke, with 32%.

In the GOP primary for Stephenson County Board from District I, winners were Mark Diddens, with 39% of the vote, and Timothy Whalen, with 33%.

Ken DeCoster: kdecoster@rrstar.com; @DeCosterKen

This article originally appeared on Journal Standard: Chief Deputy Steve Stovall wins GOP race for Stephenson County sheriff