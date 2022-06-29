New York Knicks Make Trade With Detroit Pistons

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons have agreed to a trade.

Woj (first tweet): "The Knicks are trading center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. The Knicks will unload $19M more in salary, clearing the way for cap space to try and sign free agent guard Jalen Brunson.

Woj (second tweet): The Knicks are including two future second-round picks and cash in the deal to incentivize the Pistons, sources tell ESPN."

Woj (third tweet): "New York will send Detroit back its 2023 second-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick via Miami and $6 million, sources tell ESPN."

According to Wojnarowski, the Knicks will now pursue Dallas Mavericks restricted free-agent Jalen Brunson with the cap space.

Brunson played a huge role in the Mavs making the Western Conference Finals, and his value on the market will be very high.

He is just 25-years-old, and was a second-round pick in 2018 out of Villanova.

In college, he won two National Titles and was one of the best point guards in the entire nation.

The Knicks had an excellent season in 2021 (they made the playoffs as the fourth seed), but they totally regressed in 2022 missing out on the playoffs and the play-in tournament as the 11th seed.

One of the biggest reasons for their regression was their limited productivity at point guard.

Derrick Rose dealt with an injury, and Kemba Walker fell out of the rotation.

Therefore, Alec Burks had become their point guard, which was not good enough from a facilitating stand point.