Golden Gate Bridge toll rates increase to help maintain bridge, transit services

By Lucy Fasano
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – All Golden Gate Bridge toll rates will increase on Friday, as part of the five-year toll program approved in 2019.

This is the fourth year out of the five-year program that the Highway and Transportation District's Board of Directors approved in 2019. The revenue from the increased tolls will go towards maintenance and Golden Gate Transit, Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz, Public Affairs Manager for the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway & Transportation District told KCBS Radio.

The FasTrak Account rate will go from $8.05 to $8.40, the Pay-As-You-Go rate will go from $8.60 to $8.80, the Toll Invoice rate will increase from $9.05 to $9.40, the carpool rate and multi-axle vehicle will go from $6.05 to $6.40, according to FasTrak news.

Every year the cost of maintenance and transit services goes up and the toll program helps the Highway and Transportation District keep up with the rising costs of goods and services, Cosulich-Schwartz said. The revenue goes towards paint and steel for the bridge and fuel for the Golden Gate Transit and the Golden Gate Ferries, he explained.

