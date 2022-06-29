ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legal aid group pledges support should anyone in Louisiana face prosecution under abortion ban

By Brooke Thorington
 3 days ago

The Fair Fight Initiative provides legal services for those who otherwise cannot afford it and founding member, David Utter said they are also preparing to offer to help individuals who find themselves facing criminal charges related to abortion.

“We would like to make sure that people who are criminally prosecuted for having abortion health care that they’re provided stout legal counsel,” said Utter.

Critics of Louisiana abortion trigger laws say they are unconstitutionally vague, however Attorney General Jeff Landry said he will defend the abortion ban to the fullest extent in Louisiana. Utter said Fair Fight Initiative is prepared.

“We just thought it’s important to get out front early on to let folks know that there’s going to be a resource, there is a resource to provide quality legal counsel to people should they get crosshairs with General Landry,” said Utter.

The current ban on abortion in Louisiana has been lifted due to a temporary restraining order. A court hearing regarding that order is set for July 8.

Under the Louisiana trigger law, there are no exceptions for rape or incest, and the penalty for providers who perform abortions is one to ten years in prison and fines up to $100,000. Utter calls the Louisiana abortion ban laws are draconian, and says they are ready to assist if someone is charged.

“We sincerely hope that it does not come to that, we hope not a single person is prosecuted for accessing what for 50 years has been health care,” said Utter.

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

