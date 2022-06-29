ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, OH

A new Knight in town

By Urbana Daily Citizen
Urbana Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA statue of the Urbana University Blue Knight now stands, along with...

hollandsfj.us

From the desk of Matt Geha, Superintendent of Springfield Schools

Announcing that the Blue Devils Wicked Wheels Car Fest is Paused Until 2023. Earlier this year, we had to make the very difficult decision to pause hosting the very popular Blue Devils’ Wicked Wheels Car Fest, but we promise that the pause is just for 2022. Last December, we celebrated the fifth anniversary of Blue Devil Radio– that’s right. Five years of great music, exceptional student programming and authentic learning opportunities for our students.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Agriculture Online

Hometown Hero: Preble County Problem Solver

Jane Marshall’s knack for putting together triangles and squares into beautiful quilt patterns is only trumped by her ability to piece together people, resources, and opportunities in her community. Natalina Bausch talks with Jane about her childhood and her involvement in the community.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Farm Power event coming to Darke County Fairgrounds

GREENVILLE — Are you looking for something to do after the Fourth of July? The Darke County Fairgrounds may be just the place for family fun July 7 to 10 when Greenville Farm Power of the Past holds its 23rd Anniversary Reunion, or sometimes referred to as an antique tractor and gas engine show.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Urbana, OH
Government
City
Urbana, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Logan County looks to be a hot spot to view the 2024 eclipse

Let the countdown begin! Though it might seem strange to say that almost two years out, the phenomena to take place on Monday, April 8, 2024, will only come around once in a lifetime for most of us. Many people, in fact, have already started preparing. And Logan County has every intention of making it memorable.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

City plans July 4 fireworks display

SIDNEY — Plans for this year’s July 4 fireworks display are complete. This year’s show, like those of the past several years, is scheduled to be held on the grounds of Sidney Middle School. The show is scheduled to be held at 10 p.m. The rain date...
Sidney Daily News

August Mass returns to Indian Lake Shrine

RUSSELLS POINT – After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns, The American Society of Ephesus Inc. and St. Mary of the Wood Parish announce that the Feast of the Assumption Mass will return to the Our Lady of Fatima Shrine overlooking Indian Lake. The Catholic Mass is normally planned around Aug. 15, the Feast of the Assumption for the Catholic Church. This year, the Mass will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Shrine. The Mass will begin at 6 p.m., with prelude music starting at 5:15 p.m. The Rev. Shawn Landenwitch, pastor of St. Mary of the Woods, will be the celebrant for the Mass. Parking is available at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, 464 Madison Ave., Russells Point. Shuttles will start at 4:30 p.m. from St. Mary of the Woods to the Shrine. Seating is available for 300. Others may bring their own lawn chairs.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Try These Nine Restaurants With Outdoor Seating This Summer

In the summer, few things are better than dining al fresco. Whether you’re meeting friends for a cocktail or grabbing lunch after a day kayaking on the water, there’s a spot for everyone to try on the Great Miami Riverway. Take a mini road trip this summer to hit all the fun spots. Here are some of the most popular spots in each town along the river.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

CCAC concert July 4 at Grimes Field

Eleyet McConnell will provide entertainment for the second of five free concerts presented by the Champaign County Arts Council. The performance will be 7-9 p.m. on July 4 at Grimes Field in Urbana and the concert will be held rain or shine. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. Eleyet McConnell...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

“Did not serve a proper public purpose;” Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority officials fined

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority officials were issued a $966 recovery Thursday due for late fees on bills paid after their due dates. The current and former Authority directors received fines after an audit of the 2021 fiscal year, as the inquiry discovered 20 late fees made to vendors in response to past-due payments.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Popular Ohio restaurant chain plans new site in Kettering

Plans are in the works for a City Barbeque restaurant at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane. City of Kettering records show the popular Ohio-based restaurant chain intends to renovate the vacant 3,460 square-foot building next to Delco Park. An outdoor patio will be added...
KETTERING, OH
Urbana Citizen

Urbana Daily Citizen

DeGRAFF – The biggest weekend of racing of the 2022 season is coming up this weekend at Shady Bowl Speedway, which will host three days of entertainment featuring, racing, live music and fireworks. Today, the pit gates will open at noon. The Frazier/Parsons Designs FOMOCO Cruisers will take to...
URBANA, OH
The Lima News

Fire destroys downtown Lima building

LIMA — A Friday morning fire tore through a historic building in downtown Lima that had been under renovation. The Callahan Building, 113 E. Spring St., was a total loss, including a collapsed roof, according to officials on the scene. The fire remains under investigation. The Lima Fire Department...
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Fans sing praises for Country Concert 22

FORT LORAMIE – Country Concert (CC) 22 starts next week on July 6, and new and returning fans all have a unique story to tell about their experiences and what they are looking forward to during the long weekend event. The Sidney Daily News asked fans to tell their...
SIDNEY, OH

