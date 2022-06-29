ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Jury rules East Texas troopers to be awarded $1.5 million from DPS

By Michael Fowler
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Edt9o_0gP7QVz100

NACOGDOCHES, Texas ( KETK ) — On Tuesday, a jury in Nacogdoches County ruled that three former State Troopers be awarded $500,000 each in a lawsuit that was filed against the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troopers Rodney Mahan, Joel Barton, Jr. and John Riggins were awarded a total of $1.5 million in damages after a two-year legal battle with Texas DPS over accusations that department was conducting illegal ticket-writing schemes, and subsequently intimidating officers that refused to comply.

UPDATE: DPS sergeant at heart of lawsuit served only three-day suspension for ‘unlawful quota system’

On May 26, 2020, a formal complaint was filed against Texas DPS after four State Troopers, Rodney Mahan, John H. Henley, III, Joel Barton, Jr. and John Riggins, who claimed that the sergeant at the Nacogdoches duty station was enforcing an unlawful quota system for arrests and traffic stops.

According to the original case file, the four alleged that Sergeant Robert Shugart had commanded his officers to make “more than a certain number of arrests and traffic stops or be subjected to ridicule and harassment” by the sergeant, which is in direct violation of Texas law. The document further stated that Sgt. Shugart also offered monetary and other prizes to troopers who made the most arrests and traffic stops in a given period, which also contradicts Texas law and DPS policy.

After the four troopers reported their sergeant’s unlawful activity, the document stated that Sgt. Shugart and others within DPS, including senior members of leadership, enacted a “systematic campaign of retaliation and intimidation” in an effort to silence and punish the troopers for speaking out against the illegal quota system.

These retaliation efforts included transferring troopers to “other duty stations away from their families, denied promotion opportunities, violently berated in front of others, denied vacation and forced to work dangerously long hours,” all of which violate policy.

The troopers filed suit for violations of their First Amendment right to free speech and petition, as well as for violations of the Texas Whistleblower Act.

After more than two years, the case finally went to trial on June 21 and lasted through Tuesday, June 28. The jury concluded that Mahan, Barton and Riggins should be awarded $500,000 each in compensatory damages, both past and future, for injury to name, reputation and mental/emotional anguish, among others.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 4

Related
KRGV

Additional DPS checkpoints in Texas raises concerns among truck drivers

Valley truck drivers are weighing in on Gov. Abbott's new order to add new vehicle inspection checkpoints in Texas. The decision comes after over 50 migrants died in connection with an abandoned tractor-trailer in San Antonio. After hearing about the governor's plans, the owner of a Brownsville trucking company was...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Northeast Texas police find over $450,000 during traffic stop

HENDERSON, Texas (KWTX) - Officers in Northeast Texas found over $450,000 in cash during a traffic stop on Thursday. The Henderson Police Department and Mt. Enterprise Marshal John Randolph conducted a traffic stop at 1:30 p.m. June 30 on Highway 259 in Mt. Enterprise, Texas. During the traffic stop an...
HENDERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Houston County Sheriff’s Office bailiff passes away

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Houston County Sheriff’s office announced Friday that their bailiff, Doug King, has passed away. According to a Facebook post from the department, King served in numerous areas of law enforcement throughout his life in the Houston County area. Early in his career, he served as a Texas State Trooper […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Nacogdoches, TX
Government
City
Nacogdoches, TX
KWTX

Hungry Texan sentenced for smuggling meth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has been ordered to federal prison for attempting to smuggle meth into the country while eating a cheeseburger. Yen-Tsun Huang, 30, pleaded guilty Nov. 3, 2020 and was ordered Tuesday to serve a total of 90 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#East Texas#Dps#State
arizonasuntimes.com

Four Charged in Connection to Botched Smuggling Operation That Killed Dozens

Four individuals are charged in connection with a deadly human smuggling event in San Antonio, Texas, where dozens of migrants were found dead in a tractor trailer, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas announced Wednesday. Homero Zamorano Jr., 45, of Brownsville, Texas, was arrested...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas AG Ken Paxton Files Motion to Vacate Abortion TRO

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the Texas Supreme Court to consider an emergency motion Thursday to vacate a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the state's pre-Roe criminal prohibitions on elective abortions. On Tuesday, a Harris County district court issued a temporary restraining order at the request of several...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

5-year-old Jacksonville boy found

UPDATE (10:40 a.m.) – Mooreland was found about one mile away from home, officials say. He is being checked out by EMS. _______________________________ JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A 5-year-old child was reported missing out of Jacksonville, according to officials. The child is a Black male last seen wearing no shirt or shoes, just dark blue […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: Copper theft suspect found dead at paper mill

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office reported an incident involving trespassers at a paper mill on Highway 103 East. Officials said that trespassers were believed to have been stealing copper at the mill, and suspect Kenneth Holley, 56 of Houston, was found deceased at the property. Officials reported that this is […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Palestine man killed in motorcycle crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Department of Public Safety troopers were called to the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday night involving two vehicles. Dakota Boger, 28 of Palestine, was pronounced dead the scene after his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south of US 287 behind a 2018 Ford Escape. Authorities said that after […]
PALESTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson Police recover over 2 pounds of meth after traffic stop

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – After conducting a probable cause search during a traffic stop, officers with the Henderson police department recovered approximately 2.47 pounds of meth. Officials said that Officer Hand noted “several behaviors consistent with criminal activity” during a traffic stop on Highway 79. Hand then asked the driver for consent to search the […]
HENDERSON, TX
CBS19

East Texas man dies after being thrown from motorcycle during crash

PALESTINE, Texas — A motorcyclist is dead following a Wednesday evening crash in Anderson County. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 6 p.m., troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on US 287, approximately one mile south of Palestine. The preliminary investigation revealed a motorcycle, operated...
PALESTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured, 1 arrested after Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – 45-year-old Gawaine Mitchell of Longview was arrested after a shooting. According to police, officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 1900 block of Franklin Drive on Monday around 8 p.m. When they arrived, they learned that a man had been shot and he was taken to a hospital […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy