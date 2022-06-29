Michael Chiklis Should Make A Return Cameo As The Thing

It feels like something that a toxic MCU fan that doesn’t like seeing their favorite heroes replaced might say, doesn’t it? But despite the perceived notion of this statement, the truth is that the ‘strongest Avenger’ is an empty title that won’t ever be filled, save for in the minds of the fans. When the MCU started, it was fairly easy to think the Hulk, then Thor could have taken the title of strongest Avenger, but as things went along, it was kind of obvious that the power levels of each hero had been altered a bit. When Vision, then Black Panther, and then Captain Marvel came along, it was clear that the power struggle was going to continue with every new individual that was brought onto the team. Some would fall by the wayside without too much fanfare, while others have been made into walking statements when it comes to who is the more powerful character. But the honest-to-goodness truth at this moment is that the title is becoming more meaningless with every character that’s introduced, especially since arguments can be made as to who can claim the title in a lot of different ways.
