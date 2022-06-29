Michael Chiklis Should Make A Return Cameo As The Thing

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Kevin Bacon in a camp setting such as this, right? In fact, a while back it sounded as though he was still a little unnerved about people asking for his autograph due to his brief stint in the first Friday the 13th movie. But he’s come a long way since then, and it would appear that he’s now portraying the head camp counselor for a different location, and is already looking like one of those who will become unhinged during the course of the movie. Camp Whistler is supposedly a safe space for a group of gay and transgender campers who all made a deal with their parents to get something else. In other words, attend the camp or there are consequences. Unfortunately, as it would already appear, there are going to be consequences anyway since the appearance of a bloody skull mask is a good sign that things are going to start happening that the campers aren’t going to understand, or possibly survive. The movie does look and sound like something that might be classified as an updated Friday the 13th movie in terms of style and appearance, but it sounds as though things are going to be a bit different.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO