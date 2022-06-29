ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Jeremy Pruitt reveals winning edge Kirby Smart gives Georgia football, staple of his teams

WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R8cZR_0gP7PF8q00
Jeremy Pruitt ATHENS, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers looks on during pregame warmups prior to facing the Georgia Bulldogsat Sanford Stadium on October 10, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart will be Georgia’s winning edge this season, according to former Tennessee head coach and national championship defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt.

“People don’t realize the advantage Georgia has by having Kirby,” Pruitt said Monday during the On The Beat podcast.

“After you win a national championship it’s so hard, (because) everybody has relief syndrome.”

No doubt, the Bulldogs’ program waited 41 years for the national championship Smart delivered in his sixth season leading the program.

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog Target Announces Top Group And Commitment Date

ATHENS - As expected, Kirby Smart, Bryan McClendon and the rest of the Georgia staff got some good news today as four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams‍ put the Bulldogs in his “Top 5” and announced a commitment date of September 27th. &t=As0_JkHuYwiXJ2jpqH3U8g. This comes as no surprise...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia football: June recruiting is part of the process

Georgia football fans must take a deep breath and remember that it’s June. The recruiting process is a marathon, not a sprint, and the 2023 Georgia football recruiting class is sitting in a good place. Other teams are adding some big names to their recruiting class, but head coach...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
matadornetwork.com

These Athens, Georgia, Airbnbs Put You Close To UGA and Five Points

Athens, Georgia, is a small Southern city that sure packs a punch. Just 60 miles northeast of Atlanta and home to the University of Georgia, Athens is not only filled with Georgia Bulldogs pride but with adventures from gardens to museums to craft breweries — and plenty of outdoor adventure. Few places showcase southern charm with as much character as Athens, and you know what that means — a welcoming atmosphere and plenty to go around. Relax at one of the many Airbnb Athens, GA, properties, stroll down Five Points, and enjoy all Georgia’s most inviting city has to offer.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

3 amazing burger places in Georgia

If your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some crispy french fries on the side, and you also happen to live in Georgia, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three great burger places in Georgia that serve insanely delicious burgers.
GEORGIA STATE
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Just where is this stately structure located?

Here’s a stately structure for today’s Mystery Photo. Figure out where it is located and send your answer to elliott@brack.net. Always include your hometown. What didn’t seem like a difficult photograph found that only two regular spotters could identify. Allan Peel of San Antonio, Tex. recognized “A mystery photo was taken from the wooden boardwalk along the Boardwalk Trail at Lake Herrick in Athens Ga. It is a man-made lake that was formed in 1982 with the construction of an earth dam on one of the tributaries of the North Oconee River near the Oconee Forest Park. Commissioned by UGA in 1982 for recreational use, the lake was named for the former Dean of the School of Forest Resources, Allyn M. Herrick, who served the school for 23 years. Lake Herrick quickly became a popular public space for swimming, boating, and fishing.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
The Georgia Sun

Basketball game leads to shooting at Best Friend Park

NORCROSS — A game of pickup basketball ended in gunshots at a Norcross park just after 1 a.m. Tuesday. Gwinnett Police officers were dispatched to a “discharging firearms” call at Best Friend Park. Upon arrival, officers learned that a physical altercation occurred on the basketball court during a pickup basketball game between the victim and another man.
fox5atlanta.com

Police close road to investigate 'suspicious package' near Johns Creek women's clinic

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Police in Johns Creek said a report of a suspicious package at a women's health clinic prompted law enforcement to close down a road on Wednesday morning. Police said the incident happened at 2750 Old Alabama Road, the address of Women's Clinic of Atlanta. The clinic provides sexual health services, including abortion screenings and post-abortion exams.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
Red and Black

Meet the mayor: Kelly Girtz's journey from Cedar Shoals to City Hall

Before his career as a local politician, newly reelected Mayor Kelly Girtz was a teacher. While he currently serves as a leader for Athens-Clarke County and dedicates his time to mayoral duties, his lengthy experience as an educator still remains at the forefront of many of his choices. Destined to...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The On The Beat#Bulldogs#Cox Media Group
WGAU

Loganville mother, father arrested after two months on the run

Parents from Loganville are arrested in White County: 47 year-old William McCue and 38 year-old Carina Wisniewski McCue had been on the run since April, when fire destroyed their home in Loganville and claimed the life of their 10 year-old daughter, Zoe McCue. Her 15 year-old brother was arrested and charged with setting the fire; the parents are facing a long list of child abuse and neglect charges after allegedly forcing the children to leave for years in substandard and unsanitary conditions.
LOGANVILLE, GA
WGAU

Area briefs: Kemp to march in Madison Co parade, Comer considers cameras

Madison County is considering cameras in Comer: there is talk of installing speed zone cameras to try to slow drivers in front of Comer Elementary School. Governor Brian Kemp is among those scheduled to March in Saturday’s July 4 holiday weekend parade in Colbert: he’ll be joined by Madison County state Senator Frank Ginn.
COMER, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

New CEO named for three Emory hospitals

Rashard Johnson was named chief executive officer for Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital, and Emory Long-Term Acute Care Hospital, according to a news release from Emory. Johnson will begin his new role on Aug. 22, after leaving Advocate Aurora Health in Chicago, according to the news release. Johnson was...
DECATUR, GA
WGAU

Search for missing hiker in state park in Dawson Co

Tuesday was another day of searching in Dawson County, still trying to find 21 year-old Sidiki Kebe, who was last spotted on trail cameras last weekend, hiking near Amicalola Falls. From WSB TV…. Officials are searching for a man who disappeared days ago near a popular state park in north...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
CBS 46

Lanes blocked on busy road after fire in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - A busy stretch of road has been blocked as crews worked to put out a fire Thursday morning. Officials say the westbound lanes are blocked on East Broad St. from Jackson and Lumpkin Streets. Anyone traveling in that area should seek alternate routes. Traffic is expected...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Baby dies hot car death in Danielsville

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI are investigating in Danielsville: that is where a 1 year-old child died after being left alone in a hot car. It happened outside a Walgreens store in Danielsville. The child’s mother worked in the store. The baby died after being taken to a hospital in Athens.
DANIELSVILLE, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes arrest in murder in Madison Co

A Madison County man accused in the shooting death of a teenager in Hull has surrendered to police in Atlanta. 19 year-old Antonio Walton faces charges that include murder and aggravated assault. Corey Chatham, also 19 years old, was killed late last week in what the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says appears to have been a drug-related shooting.
MADISON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
75K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy