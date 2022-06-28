ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers man who used dating app for robbery crime spree gets 25 years in prison

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago

A Fort Myers man who used a dating app during a crime spree involving robberies against several victims was found guilty Tuesday and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

In early December 2021, Jack Sanders Gregoire, 23, met a victim at their home after conversing with them on a dating app. He robbed the victim at knife-point.

Later, on Christmas Day, Gregoire targeted the same victim again. He pulled up next to the victim in a parking lot, robbed them at gun-point, and threatened to kill them.

The following day, Gregoire met a second victim on the dating app.

While in the victim’s car, Gregoire robbed and threatened them. When the victim exited the car and screamed for help, Gregoire sped away in the victim’s car.

On Jan. 3, 2022, Gregoire broke into a Fort Myers home just before midnight, while the residents were inside, and stole several items. He entered one resident’s bedroom, grabbed them by the neck, and threatened them to be quiet.

Days later, the defendant met another victim after talking to them on a dating app. During that meeting, he asked the victim to drive him to pick up a friend, and once they got there, the defendant punched the victim in the face and head and robbed them.

In each case, the victims didn't know Gregoire’s real identity. The Fort Myers Police Department revealed the perpetrator.

