Winnebago County, IL

Gummow, Schultz, Arena, Guevara win Rockford-area Republican primaries

By Jim Hagerty, Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD —  Eight Winnebago County Republicans vied for their party's nominations in four contested races in the 2022 primary election.

Here's a look at how the races panned out, according to the unofficial election results.

Winnebago County Clerk

Incumbent Lori Gummow defeated challenger Michael Delgado in their GOP primary by winning 76% of the vote.

Gummow is also the founding director of Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful and was first elected clerk in 2018. She told the Register Star that if re-elected, she wants to create a greater awareness of the services provided by the clerk's and recorder's offices as well as increase the number of online services available to residents.

The Winnebago County Clerk is responsible for maintaining the public records of Winnebago County in the areas of elections, vital records, taxes, and board records.

The office of county clerk and recorder of deeds were merged in 2018, giving the clerk the added responsibility of recording more than 150 different types of documents.

Winnebago County Treasurer

In a close GOP primary for county treasurer, county board member Steve Schultz, R-3, of Roscoe, won 58% of the vote to defeat Rockton resident Randy Johnson.

Schultz is a certified public accountant who recently retired from a 32-year career managing the finances of Converge Cornerstone Fund, a national organization that represents 1,500 churches across the country.

The treasurer's office is responsible for the collection, receipt, investment and disbursement of county funds.

Winnebago County Board District 3

Schultz's decision to run for county treasurer opened the door for two other Republicans, Jay Durstock, and John Guevara, both of Roscoe, to vie for an empty District 3 seat on the county board.

According to the unofficial election results, Guevara won with 50.35% of the vote. Durstock received the remaining 49.65%.

Guevara, who served on the county board from 2010 to 2016, is a former vice chairman of the Winnebago County Republican Central Committee. He is employed as an account executive for Lucky Street Gaming in Rockford.

District 3 is in the northern reaches of the county. It is roughly bound by West Rockton Road to the north and Ralston Road to the south, Illinois 251 to the east and Old River Road to the west.

Winnebago County Board District 7

Incumbent County Board member Paul Arena, R-7, of Roscoe, received 57.2% of the vote, enough to defeat opponent Michelle Lewis.

A local landlord, Arena was elected to the board in 2018.

District 7 is roughly bounded by Belvidere Road to the north, East Riverside Boulevard to the south, Forest Hills Road and Illinois 251 to the west and Argyle Road on the Boone County line to the east.

Jim Hagerty covers general news, schools, and courts. Contact him at jhagerty@rrstar.com and @jimhagerty .

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Gummow, Schultz, Arena, Guevara win Rockford-area Republican primaries

