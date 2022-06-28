ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IL

Yunk wins GOP primary for Boone County sheriff in landslide vote

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
BELVIDERE — Boone County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Yunk was the winner by a landslide in the three-way Republican primary race for sheriff.

Yunk captured 73% of the vote while Rockford police officer Brian Wadsworth tallied 23% of the vote and retired Rockford police officer Oda Poole had about 4%. according to unofficial results from the Boone County Clerk's Office.

"We had a lot of good people behind us," Yunk said Tuesday night. "They kept passing the good word, and I guess it went well. That's for sure."

A lifelong resident of Boone County, Yunk, 57, has worked for the sheriff’s office since 1988, serving as a deputy, detective, patrol sergeant, sergeant of investigations and is currently lieutenant of operations.

Yunk, Wadsworth and Poole competed to succeed retiring Boone County Sheriff Dave Ernest.

Wadsworth, 40, is a former Marine and has worked for the Rockford police department for the past 15 years on multiple special units including Honor Guard, field training officer, Bomb Squad and ATV Unit.

Poole, 50, worked for the Rockford police department from 2004 to 2019. Poole received a Medal of Honor from the State of Illinois and a Lifesaving Award from the city of Rockford. Poole was one of two officers involved in the 2009 fatal shooting of criminal suspect Mark Anthony Barmore in the basement of a Rockford church and daycare center. The shooting was ruled justified by the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force.

Yunk expects to face a challenge from an Independent candidate for sheriff in the November General Election.

"This is like the NFC Championship and now we're moving on to the Super Bowl," Yunk said. "So, it's far from over but I definitely look forward to being the sheriff if that works out in November."

Ken DeCoster: kdecoster@rrstar.com; @DeCosterKen

