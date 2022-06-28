Democrat Eric Sorensen, Republican Esther Joy King win US House primary elections

A lawyer from East Moline will face a weatherman and Rockford-native in a Congressional showdown later this year.

Promising to fight for energy policies that combat inflation if elected to Congress, Esther Joy King of East Moline won the Republican nomination in the 17th Congressional District on Tuesday.

King said she plans to flip the seat long held by Democrat Cheri Bustos from blue to red in November, but to do so, she will need to defeat former Rockford and Quad Cities meteorologist Eric Sorensen who won the Democratic nomination.

"We are at this moment in our country when people are upset," King said in a phone interview. "They are upset about the one-party control in Washington, D.C., they are upset about feeling like their voices are not being heard, so they want someone who will stand up and represent them."

Sorensen defeated a field of five other candidates that included former lieutenant governor candidate and former state Rep. Litesa Wallace.

Sorensen's campaign focused on his scientific background and commitment to community. He promised to fight for policies that would combat climate change, protect reproductive rights for women and fight gun violence.

"In a moment where we are recovering from a global pandemic, seeing the rollback of reproductive rights, increasing gun violence, and painful inflation, it’s clear that we need more science and less partisan bickering," Sorensen said in a statement.

The 17th Congressional District stretches from much of northwestern Illinois and Rockford to Peoria and includes Bloomington-Normal, Macomb and the Quad Cities.

Other Democratic candidates in addition to Wallace and Sorensen include Rock County board member Angie Normoyle of Moline, Jacqueline McGowan of Palos Hills, Marsha Williams of Channahon and Rockford Ald. Jonathan Logemann, D-2, a high school teacher and Illinois National Guard captain who served in Afghanistan.

With 89% of the estimated vote total reported, Sorensen had 38%, Wallace 23%, Logemann 15%, and Normoyle had more than 12%, according to unofficial election results.

King, 35, an East Moline attorney, came within a few percentage points of defeating Bustos two years ago.

She defeated fellow Republican Charlie Helmick Jr., 58, also of East Moline, on Tuesday.

With 74% of the estimated total votes counted, King had taken 69%, according to unofficial totals.

"I am in a state of gratitude and I am so thankful to each and every voter for their support," King said. "It will be the honor of a lifetime to go through this process and earn people's votes Nov. 8, 2022, to bring better representation, the representation we deserve to Rockford and the Quad Cities and Peoria and Bloomington-Normal and everywhere in between."

