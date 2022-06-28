ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

In race that threatened to fracture county Republican party, Dave Syverson wins primary

By Chris Green, Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago

Longtime incumbent lawmaker Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, defeated Republican challenger Eli Nicolosi in Tuesday's primary election for Illinois' 35th District seat, according to unofficial election results.

Sen. Syverson garnered 75% of the votes, according to the unofficial election results.

"We spent the last year getting to know people and issues in the new district," he said. "The issues that are important to them are issues that I have focused on like crime, the economy, inflation — including gas prices — and educational systems that are struggling as a result of masking. I think the voters felt my history of fighting for those issues are important to them.

"So, I'm certainly honored by their confidence in me, and I look forward to getting back to work."

The 35th District includes sections of Winnebago, Boone, DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties.

Syverson , a 30-year incumbent, ran on a campaign that touted his political experience and highlighted money that was funneled to the 35th district for various capital projects such as Mercyhealth Sportscore, the developing Hard Rock Casino as well as roads, bridges, schools and other projects.

Nicolosi , chairman of the Winnebago County Republican Central Committee, touted his support for term limits, and traditional conservative values such as opposing abortion, raising taxes and any new government regulations placed on the Second Amendment.

A victory by either candidate was expected to put an end to a contentious battle that threatened to fracture the party.

In the months leading up to the election, Nicolosi was hit with a letter of no confidence from Winnebago County Republicans, and another letter — signed by Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli, Sheriff Gary Caruana and Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury and others — that revealed Nicolosi's marital problems and called for him to step down as party chairman.

Nicolosi accused Syverson of waging a smear campaign. Syverson, a Boone County resident, denied any involvement stating the letters were put together by Winnebago County republicans.

Chris Green: 815-987-1241, cgreen@rrstar.com , @chrisfgreen

