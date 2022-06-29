ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barb Kirkmeyer takes wide lead in GOP primary in Colorado's new 8th CD

By ERNEST LUNING ernest.luning@coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago
State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer took the lead in early returns in the Republican primary in Colorado's new congressional district.

According to results posted just after 7 p.m. when polls closed, Kirkmeyer had just over 50% of the vote in the four-way race, about 30 points ahead of Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine, with Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann and Tyler Allcorn, an Army veteran, trailing.

The winner of the primary will face state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a Thornton pediatrician, who is unopposed for the nomination in the Democratic primary.

Created after Colorado gained enough additional population ins the 2020 census, the new 8th District stretches from Adams County suburbs on the north side of the Denver metro area along the Interstate 25 corridor to Greeley in Weld County. It's expected to be the state's most evenly matched district and has already drawn heavy spending from both national parties.

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

