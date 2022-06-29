ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Rudolph officiated her cousin Sabrina's wedding at Florida country club: 'Bienvenido a Miami!'

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Four-time Emmy winner Maya Rudolph officiated her cousin Sabrina Rudolph's wedding to fiancé Clark Bacon at the Florida country club Indian Creek on April 2.

The Florida-born, Cali-raised actress - turning the big 5-0 next month - began the couple's lavish outdoor nuptials by declaring: 'Welcome everyone. Or as the [Will Smith] song says, "Bienvenido a Miami!"'

The Tulane University grad originally met her groom at a Halloween party in 2017 before he popped the question on October 24, 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UwfHr_0gP7Ow7a00
All in the family: Four-time Emmy winner Maya Rudolph officiated her cousin Sabrina Rudolph's wedding to fiancé Clark Bacon at the Florida country club Indian Creek on April 2

Sabrina told Brides.com of her 'built-in bestie' on Monday: 'Having Maya - who knows us both so well - marry us truly made it so personalized and amazing.'

When Rudolph was picking out her white plunging Berta gown, she made sure to try on the poofiest dress in the boutique so she could 'send a picture to Maya in honor of her role in Bridesmaids. We were exhausted and needed a good laugh!'

Also among the 235 guests hitting the dance floor during the raucous reception was The Thing About Pam actor Josh Duhamel, who was famously married to eight-time Grammy winner Fergie from 2009-2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BoEdw_0gP7Ow7a00
The Florida-born, Cali-raised actress - turning the big 5-0 next month - began the couple's lavish outdoor nuptials by declaring: 'Welcome everyone. Or as the [Will Smith] song says, "Bienvenido a Miami!"'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UhgX9_0gP7Ow7a00
The Tulane University grad told Brides.com of her 'built-in bestie' on Monday: 'Having Maya - who knows us both so well - marry us truly made it so personalized and amazing'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENTmI_0gP7Ow7a00
'We were exhausted and needed a good laugh!' When Rudolph was picking out her white plunging Berta gown, she made sure to try on the poofiest dress in the boutique so she could 'send a picture to Maya in honor of her role in Bridesmaids'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rjTtK_0gP7Ow7a00
On the dance floor: Also among the 235 guests hitting up the raucous reception was The Thing About Pam actor Josh Duhamel (pictured March 18)

The Human Resources producer-star was last seen on Friday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers during which she called 11-time Oscar nominee Paul Thomas Anderson 'my husband.'

Turns out Maya has been calling the 52-year-old filmmaker her 'husband' since 2005 when they welcomed the first of their four children - daughter Pearl, 16; daughter Lucille, 12; son Jackson, nearly 11; and daughter Minnie, 8.

'He likes "husband" because people know what that means,' Rudolph explained to the New York Times in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOk5B_0gP7Ow7a00
Babydaddy: The Human Resources producer-star was last seen on Friday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers during which she called 11-time Oscar nominee Paul Thomas Anderson 'my husband'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SXema_0gP7Ow7a00
'We're not going anywhere': Turns out Maya has been calling the 52-year-old filmmaker (R, pictured in 2018) her 'husband' since 2005 when they welcomed the first of their four children

'It means he's the father of my child, and I live with him, and we are a couple, and we're not going anywhere.'

On Monday, the Princess frontwoman, Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens were celebrating their production company Animal Pictures inking a first-look deal with Apple TV+.

The streaming giant is currently airing Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang's critically-acclaimed 10-episode comedy Loot, which was executive produced and stars Maya as $87B heiress Molly Novak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7yao_0gP7Ow7a00
'A match made in TV & film heaven!' On Monday, Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens were celebrating their production company Animal Pictures inking a first-look deal with Apple TV+.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NTDAu_0gP7Ow7a00
Catch it Fridays! The streaming giant is currently airing Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang's critically-acclaimed 10-episode comedy Loot, which was executive produced and stars the Princess frontwoman as $87B heiress Molly Novak

