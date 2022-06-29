ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

After winning AD of the Year, Ashley Robinson plans to 'dominate the FCS' in football and beyond

By Khari Thompson, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MiIAR_0gP7OtTP00

After leading Jackson State athletics back to a level of national prominence that it hasn't seen in decades, Ashley Robinson was recognized as one of 28 winners of the Cushman & Wakefield AD of the Year award Tuesday in Las Vegas.

"This is a great accomplishment," Robinson told the Clarion Ledger. "To me it’s one of the biggest accomplishments I’ve had as an athletic director. I feel very, very excited about the success we’ve had at Jackson State University."

His boldest move, hiring Deion Sanders as football coach, has paid off with the program's first SWAC title since 2007,  a Celebration Bowl appearance, and an FCS Coach of the Year award.

Earlier this month, with Sanders, five-star cornerback Travis Hunter, and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, JSU became the first HBCU represented on the cover of Sports Illustrated since Alcorn's Steve McNair graced the cover in 1994. Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs pledged $1 million to JSU football at the BET Awards on Sunday.

MILLION DOLLAR PLEDGE: Diddy pledges $1M donation to Deion Sanders, Jackson State football at BET Awards

CONTRACT EXTENDED: Jackson State athletics director Ashley Robinson signs contract extension through 2026

"You walk through the airport, you turn the radio on, you open the newspaper, you turn SportsCenter on, you see Jackson State University," Robinson said. "That shows the branding that we’re doing for our institution and the success we’re having. We want to continue to grow Jackson State, but that’s one of the best experiences you can ever have as an athletic director."

With Jackson State football averaging an FCS-record attendance of 42,293, and several marquee HBCU brands such as Hampton and North Carolina A&T switching conferences, there has been speculation on whether JSU could become the first HBCU to join an FBS conference.

Tennessee State athletic director Mikki Allen and football coach Eddie George both said in April that they aspire for the Tigers to make the jump from FCS to FBS, according to The Tennessean.

For now, Robinson said  his focus is continuing to win at the FCS level.

"Right now we want to dominate the FCS, then we can see where we are," Robinson said. "I think we’re close. We played ULM this year, which was an FBS team and I thought we should have won that game. Our success is all about being dominant on and off the field."

The success goes beyond just football. Jackson State women's basketball tied the program record for wins at 23 and won the SWAC Tournament title and gave LSU a scare in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament.  Volleyball won a regular-season SWAC title with a 15-1 conference record.

APR RATES: Here's how all Jackson State programs, including football under Deion Sanders, scored in APR

All JSU athletic programs scored above the required mark of 950 for academic progress rate.

And Robinson's latest coaching hire was 14-year NBA veteran Mo Williams, who is also a Jackson native.

"In order to do things that have never been done before, you have to do something different," Robinson said. " I’m all about change and making sure we give our student athletes the best when it comes to coaches. But also, Jackson State has a rich tradition. Our alumni and fans expect to win. So you want to bring in high-level coaches."

JSU is in the process of renovating the Walter Payton Center, where the football locker room and practice field are located.

"We’re happy with it," Robinson said. "We still have a couple steps to finish up with our practice field, our locker room, and our lounges, we’re still continuing to work on that project and it should be done in the next 30-60 days."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: After winning AD of the Year, Ashley Robinson plans to 'dominate the FCS' in football and beyond

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Jackson State leaders react to P. Diddy’s $1M pledge

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Leaders and students of Jackson State University (JSU) reacted to Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs’ $1 million pledge to the university during Sunday night’s BET Awards. Combs received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards. Soon after receiving the award, he acknowledged two HBCUs, Howard State University and Jackson State […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Diddy promises $1 million to Coach Prime, JSU

JACKSON, Miss. — During the BET Awards, music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs promised $1 million to Deion Sanders and Jackson State University. Diddy received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in the entertainment world. The three-time Grammy winner is the founder of Bad Boy Records. He also owns his own television network and fashion line.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
City
Jackson, MS
State
Tennessee State
Jackson, MS
College Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
QSR magazine

Super Chix Opens in Flowood, Mississippi

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first restaurant in Mississippi in Flowood. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 2675 Lakeland Dr., Flowood, Mississippi. “The Lakeland Dr. SUPER CHIX is perfectly located in the principal Flowood Shopping Corridor with its easy accessibility and prominent street presence. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a great new choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX franchisees Bill Latham and Jud Heubach of the Table 100 Group and John Bean, Principal at the Eat With Us Group and their team for their first SUPER CHIX opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Farmers donate watermelons to Mississippi veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friends of Mississippi Veterans, alongside the Cockrell Farmers Market, donated watermelons to veterans in Collins and Jackson on July 1 ahead of the 4th of July weekend. Fifty watermelons were carried to Collins, and another 50 watermelons were carried to Jackson. “We’re wanting to give back to them and have a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Secretary Walsh visits JSU to discuss union organizing

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh visited Jackson State University (JSU) on Thursday, June 30 to connect with labor officials and community organizers to discuss benefits of union organizing. The roundtable conversation was held at JSU’s Student Center. The conversation focused on trying to find solutions prior to the challenges […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Former Vicksburg resident Cassandra Jones killed in New Orleans on Monday

Former Vicksburg resident Cassandra Jones was shot and killed in New Orleans on Monday. The shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Iberville Street. The incident is reported to have been caught on camera. 32-year-old BJ Brown is wanted by New Orleans Police Department in connection with...
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Ashley Robinson
Madison County Journal

Phelps is a living legend after 65 years in law enforcement

In his 65 years of service in law enforcement, Madison County’s Carroll Phelps said his most memorable case was tracking down the killer of a young Catholic school teacher named Amy Lynn Lackett. “It was so satisfying to track down the murder weapon, which was a softball bat, and...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

New Horizon hosts job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – New Horizon Church International and the Workforce Development Guide hosted a job fair on Tuesday, June 28. Leaders said they wanted to host the event to raise awareness about more job and school resources to the community. The event featured five local colleges and universities and ten local businesses. Karen Stuckey, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Ride to Remember honors late Sheriff Lee Vance

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the family of late Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance gathered for a ceremony to honor his service to the county. City and state leaders paused on a time well-spent. “One of the most important things I saw in him was he has a heart for people that trained […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fcs#Jackson State University#Nba#Bet Awards#American Football#Cushman Wakefield Ad#Swac#Hbcu#Sports Illustrated#Alcorn
WJTV 12

Recently opened restaurants in the Jackson area

Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Jackson from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. Yelp #4. The Cleaners by Pizza Shack – Rating: 3.5 / 5 (4 reviews)– Categories: Pizza, Beer Bar – Address: 237 W Government St Brandon, MS 39042 – […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

USACE Vicksburg District selects Kristina Hall as Regulatory Division Chief

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District announced the selection of Kristina “Kristi” Hall as the new Regulatory Division chief. The mission of the USACE Regulatory Program is to protect the Nation’s aquatic resources while allowing reasonable development through fair, flexible, and balanced permit decisions. In her new position, Hall will oversee and manage the actions and requests that are submitted regarding the waters or wetlands within the district’s area of responsibility, as well as maintain the mitigation program to offset the losses to the aquatic environment.
VICKSBURG, MS
Madison County Journal

New ‘Blackout’ tags honor first responders

“Blackout” vehicle tags honoring first responders will be available on the first of the month, thanks to legislation supported by state Rep. Jill Ford of Madison. “I believe the Blackout Tag will be the most popular vanity tag in the State of Mississippi,” Ford said Wednesday. “We are a state that supports law enforcement and during this current hostile climate in the White House, this will be an easy and affordable way for Mississippi to encourage those that sacrifice their lives on a daily basis.”
MADISON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Councilman Kenneth Stokes to host water giveaway Friday at 9 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Another water giveaway is slated for Friday morning, in the wake of the latest boil water notice issued for the city of Jackson. At 9 a.m. Friday, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes will be giving away water at 3450 Albermarle Rd., in Jackson. The giveaway...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
WJTV 12

Mississippi Highway Patrol announces 2022 4th of July enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) announced that enforcement efforts will be ramped up during the 4th of July holiday weekend. Troopers will be focusing on speeding and distracted and impaired driving with safety checkpoints. They will be checking for seatbelt use and removing impaired drivers from the road. These […]
WJTV 12

Hinds County director of administration arrested for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County director of administration was arrested on an embezzlement charge. Ridgeland police confirmed Stephen Hopkins was arrested. He was wanted by Hinds County on a foreign warrant. County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said the charge against Hopkins stems from his previous employer, which was a credit union. The charge […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy