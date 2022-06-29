ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati concert announcements, tickets on sale this week

By Luann Gibbs, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

On sale Thursday, June 30

Sept. 18: Trinity of Terror Tour, Andrew J. Brady Music Center. Featuring Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Crown the Empire.

Oct. 6: Tai Verdes, PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation.

Updated: Cincinnati's FULL 2022 concert calendar 🎸

On sale Friday, July 1

Sept. 3: Tommy Vext (formerly of Bad Wolves), Bogart's.

Oct. 1: The Ultimate Doors, Ludlow Garage.

Oct. 5: MasterChef Junior Live, Aronoff Center for the Arts.

Oct. 14: Alfredo Rodriguez & Pedrito Martinez, Ludlow Garage.

Nov. 11: The Mavericks, Taft Theatre.

Nov. 11: Yellowjackets, Ludlow Garage.

Dec. 2: Ruben Studdard sings Luther, Ludlow Garage.

Rescheduled

July 16: Beatle Mania Magic, Sorg Opera House. Rescheduled from Feb. 5.

Canceled

July 1: Ann Wilson, Hard Rock Casino, Ballroom.

Update: Ann Wilson's July 1 concert at the Hard Rock Casino has been canceled

The talk: Ann Wilson on trailblazing women in hard rock: 'We were just kids that played guitars'

On sale now

Aug. 5: K-Pop Kickback, PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation.

Aug. 12: The Cincinnati Cancer Foundation, Taft Theatre. Featuring Philip Myers and Kevin Chalfant.

Aug. 20: Plazmatic, Madison Live.

Aug. 28: Kumite IV, Madison Theater.

Sept. 22: Dale Watson, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary. With the Shootouts.

Sept. 25: The Paper Kites, Top Cats.

Oct. 14: Town Mountain, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati concert announcements, tickets on sale this week

