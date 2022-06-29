Cincinnati concert announcements, tickets on sale this week
On sale Thursday, June 30
Sept. 18: Trinity of Terror Tour, Andrew J. Brady Music Center. Featuring Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Crown the Empire.
Oct. 6: Tai Verdes, PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation.
On sale Friday, July 1
Sept. 3: Tommy Vext (formerly of Bad Wolves), Bogart's.
Oct. 1: The Ultimate Doors, Ludlow Garage.
Oct. 5: MasterChef Junior Live, Aronoff Center for the Arts.
Oct. 14: Alfredo Rodriguez & Pedrito Martinez, Ludlow Garage.
Nov. 11: The Mavericks, Taft Theatre.
Nov. 11: Yellowjackets, Ludlow Garage.
Dec. 2: Ruben Studdard sings Luther, Ludlow Garage.
Rescheduled
July 16: Beatle Mania Magic, Sorg Opera House. Rescheduled from Feb. 5.
Canceled
July 1: Ann Wilson, Hard Rock Casino, Ballroom.
On sale now
Aug. 5: K-Pop Kickback, PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation.
Aug. 12: The Cincinnati Cancer Foundation, Taft Theatre. Featuring Philip Myers and Kevin Chalfant.
Aug. 20: Plazmatic, Madison Live.
Aug. 28: Kumite IV, Madison Theater.
Sept. 22: Dale Watson, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary. With the Shootouts.
Sept. 25: The Paper Kites, Top Cats.
Oct. 14: Town Mountain, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.
