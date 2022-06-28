Ohio's new fireworks law: A noisier July 4th weekend for some communities. But not all

A new Ohio law lets civilians discharge some types of fireworks, but they can't do it everywhere.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed a law last year revising 1986 legislation that banned the use of fireworks without a permit. Now, people can use some types – like firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets and sparklers — but display-grade fireworks are still banned unless someone has a license.

Here's a quick breakdown from Robert Rielage, former Ohio Fire Marshal and now special project manager for the Colerain Township Fire Department.

Novelty fireworks such as sparklers, caps, snakes and torpedoes, which are literally caps that can be thrown to the ground, can be purchased at most retail or grocery stores.

Consumer fireworks such as small pinwheels, fountains, and small aerial devices are now what Ohio residents can buy for their home use from one of many licensed fireworks stores in the area.

Commercial fireworks require the person setting them off to be a certified pyrotechnician. These are the type generally seen at community events or Great American Ballpark.

A provision in the law allows townships and municipalities to make their own laws regarding the use of fireworks, however. Many Cincinnati-area communities have kept previous bans on the books, but some are following the provisions of the newly revised state law.

When can you legally set off fireworks in Ohio now?

Fireworks are only allowed on certain holidays, including New Year's Day, Chinese New Year, Cinco de Mayo, Memorial Day weekend, Juneteenth, the days surrounding Fourth of July, Labor Day weekend, Diwali and New Year's Eve.

The law takes effect Friday. Fourth of July fireworks are allowed July 3, 4, 5 and the Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays before and after.

Some communities still ban fireworks despite the new law

Batavia

Batavia Village Council adopted an ordinance several years back that prohibits the use of fireworks, according to the village administrator Ken Geis. The legislation is still active and supersedes the state law.

Cincinnati

Fireworks are still banned within Cincinnati city limits.

"The new state fireworks law does not affect the City’s existing prohibition on the discharge of fireworks without an exhibitor’s license," a statement from the city reads.

"The City asks that persons observe the law and refrain from setting off fireworks within the city, at home or elsewhere. We hope all will do their part to enjoy the Fourth of July in a safe and responsible way."

Fairfield

A previous city ordinance enacted remains in place, continuing to ban the use of fireworks in Fairfield.

The Fairfield Police Department posted on Facebook that the new Ohio statute does not apply to the city. That includes the sale, possession and discharge of fireworks within city limits.

Loveland

Possession, sale and discharge of fireworks remains prohibited in Loveland, according to city code. Similar to other municipalities, only licensed exhibitors can get approval from the city to do a public fireworks show.

Milford

Milford has an ordinance on the books that prohibits people from discharging, igniting or exploding any fireworks in the town. Licensed fireworks exhibitors can apply for approval from the city to put on a show.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio's new fireworks law: A noisier July 4th weekend for some communities. But not all