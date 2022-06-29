ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Catholics will see new priests in the pulpit this weekend in Archdiocese of Cincinnati

By Dan Horn, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZTpDR_0gP7OfMT00

Thousands of Catholics will see a new priest in the pulpit this weekend as a major reorganization of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati moves forward.

Almost all of the archdiocese's 150 priests will be affected in some way by the reorganization, known as Beacons of Light , and at least half of them will begin new roles at new parishes on July 1. To see the full list, scroll to the bottom of the story.

The shuffling of jobs is the latest step in a process that is remaking the archdiocese's parishes and schools in response to changing demographics, shrinking church attendance and a continuing priest shortage.

Under Beacons of Light, the archdiocese's 208 parishes now are part of 5760 "families of parishes" that will share priests, schools and resources. In the next few years, the new parish families will rework Mass schedules, create new parish councils and decide whether to close churches and schools.

The reorganization is one of the largest in the region's history and will in some way impact every Catholic priest, parishioner and student in the archdiocese, which stretches across 19 counties in western and southern Ohio.

Before this weekend, most of the coming changes have been visible only on spreadsheets and color-coded maps circulated by the archdiocese. Now, with the new parish families model officially in place, Catholics will see those changes in the pulpit as their new priests begin work .

"I think it's fair to say you have a chance to see a new face this weekend," said Jennifer Schack, the archdiocese's spokeswoman.

The changes are unlikely to shock many Catholics. Priests learned of their new assignments several months ago and most parishioners found out soon after. Schack said Catholics have been saying goodbye to departing priests and welcoming new ones for weeks, even if they don't begin their new roles until July 1.

Still, the movement of so many priests in such a short time is unusual. And some now are in roles that didn't exist until Beacons of Light created them.

Archbishop Dennis Schnurr acknowledged so much change in such a short period of time might be difficult for some Catholics, especially as the new parish families consider how to consolidate or close churches and schools.

"There will undoubtedly be hard decisions involving sacrifice and loss," Schnurr wrote in a June 5 letter to Catholics. "As we move forward into an unsure and sometimes confusing future, let us stay united as the Body of Christ."

Schnurr said he believes the coming changes will "bear great fruit in the future."

Catholics generally have greeted the Beacons of Light effort with a mix of apprehension and optimism. Parishes are the center of religious life for Catholics, binding families together, sometimes across generations, through worship, festivals, fish fries, bingo nights, schools and sports.

The planning process for Beacons of Light began more than two years ago with a report outlining the many challenges facing the archdiocese. The report estimated the total number of priests will fall to 125 over the next decade and it determined that many parishes and schools no longer were located where large numbers of Catholics live.

The priests who begin work this weekend in their new roles will help decide how to address those challenges in the years to come.

Beacons of Light Priest Assignments by CincinnatiEnquirer on Scribd

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Catholics will see new priests in the pulpit this weekend in Archdiocese of Cincinnati

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Slate

A nun founded a TV station that became the “Catholic Fox News.” Then it turned against the pope.

In June of 2020, the three hosts of a Catholic radio show were talking about the news of the day. “I think they should go on ride-alongs, a lot of these bishops,” said Harold Burke-Sivers, a deacon and one of the hosts of Morning Glory. It was a month after the murder of George Floyd, and the U.S. bishops had released a statement condemning police brutality. “I agree that there needs to be reforms. But they should go on ride-alongs and see what these officers do every single day.”
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
SFGate

Pope cracks down on new Catholic religious start-ups

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has taken another step to reign in new religious groups in the Catholic Church after their unregulated proliferation in recent decades led to abuses in governance that allowed spiritual and sexual misconduct to go unchecked. Francis issued a new decree published Wednesday that requires...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
Daily Beast

Megachurch Wars With Ex-Pastor Over Claims of Diva Behavior

In April, Florida’s Celebration Church released a bombshell report on its founding pastor, claiming he was a “narcissist” who belittled staff and treated them like servants while he and his wife enjoyed a luxurious, jet-setting lifestyle and multiple mansions. Now the embattled former megachurch leader, Stovall Weems,...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#The Priests#Catholics#Beacons Of Light
City Journal

Throwing Churches Under the Bus

For some, churches are always the problem. Despite decades of efforts to recruit, train, and support families to foster and adopt children who have been neglected, abused, or abandoned, churches still get the blame when things go wrong. Some of these attacks are drearily predictable. Writers like Kathryn Joyce have made careers out of suggesting that Christians are engaged in child-trafficking, and that the only reason they want to take in orphans is to gain more adherents for the faith. But the most recent attack on churches—in the form of a feature-length article in Newsweek—is perhaps the most absurd yet.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Odyssey

a God story.

Many of you have someone in your life you admire the most. a parent, a superhero, a celebrity. mine just so happens to be my brother. for a little bit of background information; my brother is 8 years older than me. he and i are identical; seriously. shave my curls off and i look like a younger richie buckner. we have identical personalities, and yes even identical smart-ass comments. we grew up fighting our battles together. anyone who knows us, knows we were always together. and honestly, i can only imagine how scary that sight must have been.
RELIGION
BBC

World's oldest Methodist church to allow gay marriage

The world's oldest Methodist building will now offer same-sex marriage after voting unanimously in favour. The New Room is a chapel first set up in 1739 by evangelist and founder of the Methodist movement John Wesley. From Thursday 30 June, the last day of Pride, the chapel will be able...
RELIGION
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy