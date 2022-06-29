ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Letters: Time for US to revive 'Made in America'

By Letters to the editor
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

The recent supply-chain crisis, surging gas prices, record-high inflation, and conflicts abroad have most Americans feeling the strain – both emotionally and economically. There hasn’t been a time more critical to revive "Made in America" and a telling reminder of what it means to go local.

Declaring independence from the Kingdom of Great Britain, we forged a path of self-reliance that strengthened our community, instilled local pride and identity. We have gone backwards, relying on foreign energy and manufacturing, causing us now to witness the vengeance of the global economic movement. We have an abundance of resources and a skilled labor force right here at home, and we need to be an example of reinstating independence again.

I spent the last year learning about craftsmanship and the value that local artisans and farmers contribute to their communities, along the way highlighting storied traditions. I shaped surfboards in San Diego, rolled cigars in Tampa, wood-carved crab mallets in Baltimore, pressed vinyl records in Cleveland, and grounded goetta in Cincinnati. My main takeaway? America’s core is innovation and remains an incubator of ideas, while timeless trades and rituals continue to shape our distinctive communities and culture. Today’s crisis has reignited the benefits of supporting local products and services.

This Fourth of July, think about your community and that fundamental American sentiment, "we’re all in the together." Let’s stay authentic, resourceful and appreciate those that have mastered their craft to better our community.

Daniel Seddiqui, OTR

America must decide whether truth trumps lies

Polarized. Divided. That's where we are as a country. Half of the country believes in truth and the rule of law. The other half believes in lies and lawlessness. I guess we have to decide whether truth trumps lies. The future of the country depends on our choice. Please choose wisely!

Paulette Keener, Lawrenceburg

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Letters: Time for US to revive 'Made in America'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner’s wife shares heartbreaking admission

It has been over four months since WNBA star Brittney Griner was initially detained in Russia for allegedly being found with vape cartridges containing a hashish oil, a marijuana concentrate which carries a significant penalty within the country. Russia recently decided that her criminal trial would begin on Friday, and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Baltimore, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Independence, OH
Local
Ohio Business
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
MENLO PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time For Us#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy