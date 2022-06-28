Here is Brooks Koepka's Smash GC team for LIV golf tournament

You've certainly heard of the NFL Draft and we just watched the NBA Draft.

The LIV Golf Tour was supposed to have a draft where 12 captains select 3 players for their four-man teams competing in each of the tournaments.

This week's tournament in Portland included Jupiter's Brooks Koepka , who joined LIV last week. But the teams appear to have been chosen a bit more loosely. And, yes, Brook's younger brother, Chase, is on his Smash GC team.

How will all this work?

According to the LIV web site, "each event will essentially be two simultaneous competitions - an individual and team event.

For the individual event, every stroke counts just like it always has (although with 54 holes, a fast start is even more important). The individual winner will be the player with the lowest 54-hole stroke play total. The player with the most ranking points after 7 events will be named the Individual Champion.

The team event is where the scoring gets even more exciting. Over the first two rounds, the best two stroke play scores will count for each team. For the third and final round, the best three scores will count, with the lowest overall team score after 54 holes being named the team winner."

Here are the teams/players that will be competing Thursday through Saturday at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club outside Portland, Oregon.

Smash GC

Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Adrian Otaegui, Richard Bland

Punch GC

Wade Ormsby, Matt Jones, Jediah Morgan, Blake Windred

Niblicks GC

Graeme McDowell, Hudson Swafford, Travis Smyth, James Piot

Majesticks GC

Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield, Laurie Canter

Hy Flyers GC

Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Fireballs GC

Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

Crushers GC

Bryson DeChambeau, Shaun Norris, Justin Harding, Peter Uihlein

4 Aces GC

Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez

Cleeks GC

Martin Kaymer, Scott Vincent, Ian Snyman, Turk Pettit

Iron Heads GC

Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim

Torque GC

Hideto Tanihara, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Yuki Inamori, Jinichiro Kozuma

Stinger GC

Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Hennie Du Plessis

