ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Here is Brooks Koepka's Smash GC team for LIV golf tournament

By Post Staff Report
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05wjeE_0gP7OciI00

You've certainly heard of the NFL Draft and we just watched the NBA Draft.

The LIV Golf Tour was supposed to have a draft where 12 captains select 3 players for their four-man teams competing in each of the tournaments.

This week's tournament in Portland included Jupiter's Brooks Koepka , who joined LIV last week. But the teams appear to have been chosen a bit more loosely. And, yes, Brook's younger brother, Chase, is on his Smash GC team.

How will all this work?

According to the LIV web site, "each event will essentially be two simultaneous competitions - an individual and team event.

For the individual event, every stroke counts just like it always has (although with 54 holes, a fast start is even more important). The individual winner will be the player with the lowest 54-hole stroke play total. The player with the most ranking points after 7 events will be named the Individual Champion.

The team event is where the scoring gets even more exciting. Over the first two rounds, the best two stroke play scores will count for each team. For the third and final round, the best three scores will count, with the lowest overall team score after 54 holes being named the team winner."

Players crack on John Deere field: LIV players airing grievances against PGA Tour | D'Angelo

Wolff jumps to LIV: LIV Golf claims another PGA Tour player out of Palm Beach County

What made Koepka bolt PGA? What was behind Brooks Koepka's decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf? | D'Angelo

Here are the teams/players that will be competing Thursday through Saturday at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club outside Portland, Oregon.

Smash GC

Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Adrian Otaegui, Richard Bland

Punch GC

Wade Ormsby, Matt Jones, Jediah Morgan, Blake Windred

Niblicks GC

Graeme McDowell, Hudson Swafford, Travis Smyth, James Piot

Majesticks GC

Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield,  Laurie Canter

Hy Flyers GC

Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Fireballs GC

Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

Crushers GC

Bryson DeChambeau, Shaun Norris, Justin Harding, Peter Uihlein

4 Aces GC

Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez

Cleeks GC

Martin Kaymer, Scott Vincent, Ian Snyman, Turk Pettit

Iron Heads GC

Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim

Torque GC

Hideto Tanihara, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Yuki Inamori, Jinichiro Kozuma

Stinger GC

Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Hennie Du Plessis

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Here is Brooks Koepka's Smash GC team for LIV golf tournament

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer. He is one of the winningest golfers ever as he won 45 events on the PGA Tour including three Masters Tournaments (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013). His 2021 PGA Championship victory made him the oldest major championship winner in history […] The post Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Zach Johnson all made a name for themselves at John Deere Classic. How one tournament director wooed top young talent to America's Heartland

The corn fields adjacent to John Deere headquarters in Silvis, Illinois, typically are knee-high by the 4th of July. That’s how Webb Simpson remembers them as he returns to this northwestern corner of the Land of Lincoln for the first time in a dozen years to play at TPC Deere Run in the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic, which is celebrating its 50th edition.
SILVIS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Palm Beach County, FL
Sports
County
Palm Beach County, FL
State
Oregon State
City
Golf, FL
golfmagic.com

Jason Day FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's John Deere Classic as field dwindles

Jason Day’s struggles on the PGA Tour look to be continuing after he was forced to withdraw from the John Deere Classic with a back injury. Former World No.1 Day withdrew on Thursday and was replaced in the field by Ted Potter, according to the PGA Tour’s official communications team.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Shaun Norris
Person
Carlos Ortiz
Golf Digest

Pat Perez’s ridiculous money shirt pretty much says it all

Tuesday was a watershed day in the ongoing PGA Tour-LIV Golf battle. At precisely the same time the PGA Tour announced sweeping changes to its global structure and solidified their partnership with the DP World Tour, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Pat Perez were unveiled in Portland, Oregon as LIV’s golf fresh new scalps.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graeme Mcdowell#Louis Oosthuizen#Golf Club#Liv#The Individual Champion#Pga Tour
The Independent

Brooks Koepka responds to Rory McIlroy’s ‘duplicitous’ accusation after LIV Golf move

Brooks Koepka insists Rory McIlroy can “think whatever he wants” after being accusing of being “duplicitous” for the manner in which he joined LIV Golf.Koepka, a four-time major winner, will make his debut in the Saudi-backed tour this week, with the second 54-hole, 48-man tournament kicking off in Portland on Thursday with a prize fund of $25 million (£20.4m).The 32-year-old complained at the US Open earlier this month that questions on the Saudi-backed tour were throwing a “black cloud” over the major.While Dustin Johnson stressed his full commitment to the PGA Tour in March before becoming the first superstar...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Patrick Reed and Pat Perez tear into PGA Tour at LIV Golf press conference

Patrick Reed and Pat Perez didn't hold back in their criticism of the PGA Tour and their reasons for joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series on Tuesday. Addressing the media alongside Perez and Brooks Koepka, Reed sarcastically commented on the PGA Tour's new and improved prize funds for eight events in 2023.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

LIV Golf rumors: Top 10 player in the world could be next to jump

The LIV Golf tour continues to poach players off the PGA Tour, but could the next one be a top-10 player?. This broadway battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has been the center of attention for months. More golfers continue to make the switch, but the most recent rumors suggest it could be a top-10 player in the world, and that could be a defining moment for both sides.
GOLF
The Independent

What is LIV Golf, who is playing and how can I watch?

LIV Golf hosts its second event this week as the Saudi-backed breakaway series gathers momentum, with a number of new players announced since it made its debut at Centurion Club just outside London earlier this month. Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are among the high-profile players to have recently defected from the PGA Tour, joining the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen. The PGA Tour and DP World Tour have attempted to come down hard on rebel players, issuing suspensions and fines, but the latest signings of Matthew Wolff and Carlos Ortiz have shown that...
GOLF
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy