Pfc. Matt Maupin | Enquirer historic front pages from June 29
Take a look back at history through the front pages of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Every day we look at 10 pages that show the local, national and international headlines.
Today’s pages cover news reported in The Enquirer on June 29 in years ranging from 1950 to 2010. Headlines included the grim video showing the execution of Pfc. Matt Maupin in Iraq in 2004, the death of “Twilight Zone” creator Rod Serling in 1975 and General Douglas MacArthur in Korea in 1950.
June 29, 195029 Jun 1950, Thu The Cincinnati Enquirer (Cincinnati, Ohio) Newspapers.com
June 29, 195829 Jun 1958, Sun The Cincinnati Enquirer (Cincinnati, Ohio) Newspapers.com
June 29, 196229 Jun 1962, Fri The Cincinnati Enquirer (Cincinnati, Ohio) Newspapers.com
June 29, 197029 Jun 1970, Mon The Cincinnati Enquirer (Cincinnati, Ohio) Newspapers.com
June 29, 197129 Jun 1971, Tue The Cincinnati Enquirer (Cincinnati, Ohio) Newspapers.com
June 29, 197529 Jun 1975, Sun The Cincinnati Enquirer (Cincinnati, Ohio) Newspapers.com
June 29, 198629 Jun 1986, Sun The Cincinnati Enquirer (Cincinnati, Ohio) Newspapers.com
June 29, 199229 Jun 1992, Mon The Cincinnati Enquirer (Cincinnati, Ohio) Newspapers.com
June 29, 200429 Jun 2004, Tue The Cincinnati Enquirer (Cincinnati, Ohio) Newspapers.com
June 29, 201029 Jun 2010, Tue The Cincinnati Enquirer (Cincinnati, Ohio) Newspapers.com
