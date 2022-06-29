ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Pfc. Matt Maupin | Enquirer historic front pages from June 29

Take a look back at history through the front pages of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Every day we look at 10 pages that show the local, national and international headlines.

Today’s pages cover news reported in The Enquirer on June 29 in years ranging from 1950 to 2010. Headlines included the grim video showing the execution of Pfc. Matt Maupin in Iraq in 2004, the death of “Twilight Zone” creator Rod Serling in 1975 and General Douglas MacArthur in Korea in 1950.

Check out more editions of Today in History at Cincinnati.com . Get full access to more than 180 years of The Enquirer’s print archives at Newspapers.com .

June 29, 1950

June 29, 1958

June 29, 1962

June 29, 1970

June 29, 1971

June 29, 1975

June 29, 1986

June 29, 1992

June 29, 2004

29 Jun 2004, Tue The Cincinnati Enquirer (Cincinnati, Ohio) Newspapers.com

June 29, 2010

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Pfc. Matt Maupin | Enquirer historic front pages from June 29

