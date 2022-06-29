ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Nominations open for the 54th class of the Enquirer Women of the Year

By Lisa Gillespie, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

Do you know of women in our region who give their time, energy and talent for the good of the community? Would you like to see them recognized?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TRpJn_0gP7OUbM00

Nominations are now open for the 54th class of The Enquirer Women of the Year awards, which will be presented to 10 women in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky who have dedicated their lives to giving back.

You can submit a nomination online .  Submission deadline is noon Monday, Aug. 15.

The 2022 honorees will be announced in early September and celebrated at a special awards luncheon Friday, Oct. 21, in the Hyatt Regency ballroom. Details will be announced later.

“For more than half a century, The Enquirer has honored women in our community who exemplify leadership, selflessness and philanthropy,” said Beryl Love, editor and vice president of news of The Enquirer. “It is a privilege to recognize them and share their inspiring stories."

The Women of the Year Award was introduced in 1968 by The Enquirer. More than 500 women have been honored over the years.

The 2021 Women of the Year were : Iris Simpson Bush, Ariella “Ari” Cohen, Deborah Hayes, Nirvani Head, Linda R. Holthaus, Carolyn L. Mazloomi, Candace McGraw, Ellen Muse-Lindeman, Stacy Sims and Dr. Belinda Tubbs-Wallace.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Nominations open for the 54th class of the Enquirer Women of the Year

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy