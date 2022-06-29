UT coach: Kennedy Chandler will 'put everything he's got' into proving he belongs

On draft night, Kennedy Chandler waited for the phone to ring. It was taking entirely too long.

There he was, the center of attention at his packed draft-night party at a Downtown Memphis hotel. The bodies were packed in close and the temperature inside the room was rising as the night extended.

The first round passed, there was some disappointment — but it faded in a flash.

The Grizzlies had seen enough. They watched Chandler — a Memphian and Tennessee Volunteer — slip to the second round. It was an extreme value on their draft board, where he ranked high. So they traded up with the San Antonio Spurs, dealing a future second-round pick and cash to snag him.

“I thought Memphis would be a great fit for me coming into the draft, but I honestly had no clue where I was going to go,” Chandler said. “Just by me going second round, I had no clue. But I’m here now, and we are excited to get things going and be a part of this team.”

It was star point guard Ja Morant who called Chandler on draft night to tell him he would be the pick. The two players built a relationship in 2020, when they played pickup basketball together to stay in shape during the pandemic. Chandler refers to Morant as his big brother.

Now they will share the backcourt again. While the point guards had very different journeys to the Grizzlies, they can share the drive to prove doubters wrong.

Morant was a zero-star recruit from South Carolina who exploded on to the scene at the college level as a no-doubt pro. He still carries that chip on his shoulder. Chandler, on the other hand, is a former five-star recruit who was passed in the draft because of his size (6-foot).

“We were surprised he fell to the second round,” said Rick Barnes, Chandler’s coach at Tennessee. “Nonetheless, I do think he’s going to make a difference. I know what he did for us. He’s still young, and he improved immensely here. He’s only scratching the surface.

“I know people will hold back about his height and all that, but think about a guy like Chris Paul — where would he get drafted today?”

Barnes recruited Chandler throughout his high school career, as did several other top programs. It was part of the reason he landed Chandler over Penny Hardaway and Memphis, who prioritized other players before trying to get involved late.

“We saw a guy that was competitive, that played hard and was a terrific layup maker,” Barnes said. “We told him the first time we met him that we wanted him to improve his shooting, so that’s what he did. He has that 6-foot-7 wingspan, and sometimes it’s more difficult to learn how to shoot with arms that long. But we watched him improve, by himself, just working in Memphis, from the first time we met with him.”

Chandler averaged 13.9 points and 4.7 assists, shooting better than 38% from 3-point range during his lone season with the Vols. Barnes was most proud of his improvement on the defensive end, where Chandler learned to use his speed to become an irritant for teams trying to set ball screens.

“Kennedy told me that he wanted to be coached harder than he ever had been coached before,” he said. “Sometimes guys just say that, not knowing what they mean. It requires accountability and attention to detail. So we had a standard that we held him to. I think he learned a lot this year.”

Barnes points to a specific game — Tennessee’s 52-51 loss at Texas — as a momentous point in Chandler’s lone college season. Chandler had eight points and zero assists on 4-for-11 shooting. Barnes didn’t play him for the last six minutes, even though he wasn’t in foul trouble.

“Afterward, I think he realized that we needed his speed,” Barnes said. “When Zakai (Zeigler) went in the game for him, we played at the pace we needed to play. Kennedy had always had the ball in his hands. But this season, he learned to move without the basketball and use his speed.

“He used to pass it and wait for it to come back to him. This year, he would pass it, cut, and play really well without the ball. He didn’t have a particularly good game (at Texas), but it got him to lock in and understand there are a lot of different ways to play. So he added that to his game, and defensively he just got so much more aggressive on the ball. He become more productive in the minutes he was playing.”

Barnes also connected Chandler to T.J. Ford, his former 6-foot point guard at Texas who was drafted eighth overall by Milwaukee in 2003.

“I do think T.J. helped him through some times,” Barnes said. “T.J. had a great talk with him after that loss at Texas. From that point on, he really took off. He had a great finishing month of the year.”

There’s no way to know exactly if Chandler is in position to be the backup point guard when the NBA season starts in the fall. Tyus Jones, who held that spot, is entering free agency as Memphis’ biggest question mark..

No matter what happens there, Barnes expects Chandler will be plenty motivated when he enters his first NBA training camp.

“I realize that is a copycat league and everybody in the later rounds is 6-7 or 6-8,” Barnes said. “Well, the kid has a 6-7 wingspan. ... I know this, there were some guys drafted ahead of him that I think Kennedy really held his own against.

“The fact is: He is there. There is no doubt in my mind that he is going to put everything he’s got into proving to people that he belongs. That’s what I do know.”