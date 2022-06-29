ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who should the Memphis Grizzlies target in free agency? Here are some potential names

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Memphis Grizzlies' roster is almost full, but certain positions could use veteran depth in free agency.

The Grizzlies selected two first-round picks that are expected to spend most of their time at small forward and power forward. Losing De’Anthony Melton via the trade for David Roddy hurts the overall guard depth, but picking up Kennedy Chandler at No. 38 overall was a move Memphis felt it couldn’t pass on.

Most attention on what the Grizzlies will do next starts with Tyus Jones and the backup point guard position. The Grizzlies also have Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke, Xavier Tillman Sr. and Santi Aldama at center. With limited roster space and free agency negotiations set to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, here are other names to monitor outside of the backup point guard situation.

POINT GUARD OPTIONS:NBA free agency stacked with backup point guard options for Memphis Grizzlies. Here are 5 options.

ROOKIES INTRO:What Memphis Grizzlies' 2022 NBA Draft picks said at introductory news conference

Potential guard targets: Victor Oladipo, Gary Harris, Lance Stephenson, DaVon Reed

Melton’s loss took away some of the depth from the shooting guard position. Versatile reserve wings like John Konchar and Ziaire Williams can play the two guard in a pinch, plus Grizzlies draft pick Vince Williams will have an opportunity to prove himself, but getting a guy who has better playmaking ability to go alongside the backup point guard will be critical. Victor Oladipo’s defense shined in Miami while his offensive repertoire was showcased in flashes. Lance Stephenson is a veteran who provided a noticeable spark when he was signed by the Indiana Pacers, and his ability to play three positions fits well with the Grizzlies’ player traits. Gary Harris can still score and play tenacious defense. Considering that he averaged 11.1 points and shot 38% on 3-pointers for the Orlando Magic last season, he would come at a bargain. An underrated player who the Grizzlies could consider is Davon Reed. He gave the Denver Nuggets a boost when playing. He’s 6-foot-5 with a bulky frame, long arms and great shooting ability. He had a notable sequence in January where LeBron James tried attacking him in isolation multiple times but turned the ball over.

Potential forward targets: T.J. Warren, Nic Batum, Otto Porter Jr.

The Grizzlies are loaded at forward after drafting two players in the first round who could help here. Memphis still may need to add one more veteran to round out the bunch. Nicolas Batum and Otto Porter Jr. make sense as veterans who have been in winning environments and can shoot the basketball. Shooting is a priority for the Grizzlies this summer. Shooting may not be T.J. Warren’s primary strength, but he’s a certified scorer. He’s played four games in the past two seasons. Remember, the last time he was healthy, he was one of the best players in the NBA bubble.

GRIZZ DRAFT PLAN:Grizzlies draft picks Jake LaRavia, David Roddy show how Memphis plans to reach championship status

Potential center targets: None

The Grizzlies have four centers on the current NBA roster, and that's more than enough. Jaren Jackson Jr. also will get minutes at center and Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins even hinted that first-round pick David Roddy could get small-ball minutes at five. Tillman and Aldama will play in Summer League, so Memphis is giving them every opportunity to earn a larger role. While big athletic centers like JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard make sense, those veterans may want more consistent roles that they are likely to get elsewhere.

Contact Damichael Cole at damichael.cole@commercialappeal.com and on Twitter @damichaelc

